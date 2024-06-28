Revealed: Brighton's American Express Stadium comes tenth as the 'cleanest' stadium in the UK
and live on Freeview channel 276
A new study has named Brighton and Hove's American Express stadium as the cleanest stadium in the UK ahead of a summer of food festivals and concerts, a new study has found.
The ‘Filthy Football League’ index by Victor Floorcare used data based on a selection of negative keywords around cleanliness in reviews left by visitors, it also took into account the average hygiene rating from The Food Standards Agency. The index ranks stadiums from ‘most pristine’ to ‘needs a clean’, with surprising results that include some of the country’s most popular stadiums.
Anfield stadium also had an average score of five out of five for food hygiene.
Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park stadium has topped the ranks as the alleged dirtiest stadium with a score of 30.2 out of 40. The 25,400 capacity stadium ranked the highest for reviews containing negative keywords including ‘dirty’, ‘filthy’, ‘unhygienic’ and ‘disgusting’ - with many disappointed visitors commenting on the toilet facilities and the overall cleanliness of the stadium.
Recently hosting Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and due to host the upcoming Bruce Springsteen tour, Wembley Stadium is known for hosting big names but despite this still makes the top five, with an overall score of 23.41 out of 40.
Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road stadium, Burnley’s Turf Moor, Glasgow’s Celtic Park and London’s Emirates Stadium also made the top five for ‘dirtiest stadiums’.
The top 10 ‘dirtiest’ stadiums’*:
|
Stadium
|
City
|
Average food rating
|
% of total reviews
|
Selhurst Park
|
London
|
3
|
59.12%
|
Kenilworth Road
|
Luton
|
4.6
|
106.08%
|
Turf Moor
|
Burnley
|
4
|
74.30%
|
Wembley
|
London
|
4.5
|
99.95%
|
Celtic Park
|
Glasgow
|
4
|
28.19%
|
Emirates Stadium
|
London
|
4
|
9.56%
|
Old Trafford
|
Manchester
|
4.3
|
11.11%
|
Bramall Lane
|
Sheffield
|
5
|
41.49%
|
King Power
|
Leicester
|
5
|
33.34%
|
The City Ground
|
Nottingham
|
4.6
|
11.83%
Liverpool’s Anfield stadium took the crown for being the most pristine place to attend an event. Anfield has a seating capacity of over 60,000 and its state-of-the-art facilities have led to it being dubbed as the most iconic football stadium in the UK. The bars and restaurants at Anfield have an average food hygiene rating of five - the highest you can score.
Coming in second is Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium which had very few negative reviews around cleanliness and had a food hygiene rating of five across all of its vendors.
The top 10 ‘cleanest’ stadiums’*:
|
Stadium
|
City
|
Average food rating
|
% of total reviews
|
Anfield Stadium
|
Liverpool
|
5
|
2.12%
|
Vitality Stadium
|
Bournemouth
|
5
|
3.89%
|
Goodison Park
|
Everton
|
5
|
5.32%
|
Molineux Stadium
|
Wolverhampton
|
5
|
10.43%
|
London Stadium
|
London
|
5
|
11.43%
|
St.James' Park
|
Newcastle
|
5
|
12.72%
|
Craven Cottage
|
London
|
5
|
13.93%
|
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
|
London
|
5
|
13.95%
|
Villa Park
|
Birmingham
|
5
|
17.18%
|
American Express Stadium
|
Brighton & Hove Albion
|
5
|
21.48%
* All data correct as of May 2024
Edward Blackledge, managing director at Victor Floorcare, commented on the findings, saying: “In places like football stadiums that have thousands of visitors every weekend, cleanliness levels can sometimes slip if the right processes aren’t adhered to.
“A clean stadium can help to enhance the overall fan experience for those visiting the venue. Clean facilities, including toilets and concession areas, contribute to a positive atmosphere for everyone - whether they’re season ticket holders or just visiting for the day!
“Areas within the stadium that have a particularly high footfall like bars and toilets would benefit from an industrial floor cleaner to really make sure that the dirt and grime is being removed and the area is being left spotless and sanitary ready for the next match.”
To view the full report, visit: https://www.victorfloorcare.com/2024/05/10/filthy-football-league/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.