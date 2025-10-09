REVIEW: A Big Bold Beautiful Journey - seriously weird but insistently intriguing

REVIEW: A Big Bold Beautiful Journey (15), (109 mins), Cineworld Cinemas

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is a seriously weird but insistently intriguing film that will certainly linger in the memory. It’s the kind of film you would pretty much immediately happily watch again, just knowing what you now know.

The gist is that Sarah (Margot Robbie) and David (Colin Farrell) are single strangers who meet at a friend’s wedding. They carry with them all the baggage of the life that they have lived so far – two damaged people convinced that being with someone can never possibly be for them again. David’s life has gone into a joyless go-slow; Sarah is convinced she will be awful to anyone she meets. They will end up getting hurt – presumably her way of saying that she thinks she will.

The two briefly coincide at the wedding. But then fate – AKA the film’s writer – takes a hand. Their supernatural satnavs take over, inviting them to A Big Bold Beautiful Journey and then throwing them together when Sarah’s car conks out.

And it isn’t long before they come across the first of the doors which will define their journey, doors through which they go back to the key moments of their past and relive them through their perspective of just who exactly they are now. And through those doors we gradually find out just exactly why they are the way they are now.

It’s a strange and beguiling fantasy, beautifully delivered. Sarah goes back to her mother’s death; David goes back to his own birth and his dad’s fear that he wasn’t going to survive. Maybe the most striking moment though is when they simultaneously go back to the moment, commitment-phobes that they are, when they callously dumped their partners. You wonder what they are learning, and you sense a growing realisation of all that they have actually missed out in life. You wonder too whether the realisation will end up bringing them together.

You just hope for an affirming ending for these misfits – and that’s what keeps you watching.