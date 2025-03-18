REVIEW: Bachelors legend Dec receives three standing ovations in Eastbourne

Review by Heather Flood: The Bachelors star Dec Cluskey offers Eastbourne performance

The Bachelors star Dec Cluskey, who lives in Eastbourne, earned three standing ovations from an enthralled audience of 80 people who packed the Garden Suite at the Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, on Tuesday, March 11th. This unique event, hosted by Anderida Writers, lasted almost two hours during which Dec and his daughter Victoria provided superb performances.

Dec sang and played guitar in front of a huge video screen showing his late brother Con also singing with him. It was so well syncronised that it appeared Con was with us in person.

Anderida chairman and event organiser Tony Flood told the many guests present that the group provides advice and help for both those who wish to get published and those who want to write for fun. He added that Anderida's patron, international best-selling author Tamara McKinley, was releasing her latest book, With Promises To Keep, written under the name Ellie Dean, on March 13. He thanked many of the audience who had purchased a copy of his own book My Life With The Stars which includes great showbiz stories by Dec Cluskey and a host of other stars. Donations from sales will go to Children with Cancer UK.

Tony then gave a huge welcome to “a living legend with a fantastic talent and charisma who had helped The Bachelors make a string of hits in the 1960s when they were bigger than The Beatles.” But an Inspector Clouseau lookalike walked on to the stage. Only when he removed his coat - and then his beard - did we realise it was Dec in disguise. He had perfectly set the tone for the evening.

Dec captivated the selll-out audience with superb renditions of No Arms Can Ever Hold You, I Believe, I Wouldn't Trade You For the World, Charmaine, Diane, Ramona and other favourites.

His banter with his daughter added many laughs to an often emotional evening and Victoria, a successful tribute singer, performed electrifying versions of Shirley Bassey's I Who Have Nothing and Whitney Houston's I Have Nothing.

Dec paid a glowing tribute to his brother Con, who passed away two years ago. This was Dec's first full solo performance since then, and showed his willingness to continue supporting his local community at the age of 83.

The Bachelors, a trio including John Stokes, made a massive impact in the 1960s. John left the group in 1984 and the two brothers carried on as a duo until Con passed away after contracting Covid in April 2022.

Dec, who has lived in Eastbourne for many years with his wife Sandy, a former dancing star, still performs on Zoom each month as both a solo artist and by using technology to show him singing with Con.

He explained: “The Bachelors had so many successes, including 18 records in the UK charts and twice appearing on the Royal Command Performance. Younger music fans probably don't know about us, but many of the older generation still love to hear our songs.”

After the show Dec and Victoria met their delighted fans in the Hydro bar to chat, pose for pictures and sign autographs. She said: “My Dad and I were thrilled to get such a marvellous response. The evening could not have gone any better. Dad was overwhelmed, and the love in the room made it an unforgettable night he will never forget.”

Dec expressed his thanks to Tony Flood, Anderida – and his devoted fans.