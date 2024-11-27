REVIEW: Bold, brave but a little rethink required - After The Act in Chichester

After The Act - pic by Hayley Egan | After The Act - pic by Hayley Egan

After The Act, Minerva Theatre, Chichester, until Saturday, November 30.

Impassioned and raw, After The Act offers a remarkable collection of real-life stories, verbatim testimony to the prejudice and the ignorance that Section 28 was inspired by – and to the suffering that it caused.

There are agonising tales here of bullying, cruelty, enforced deception, fear and suicide attempts all under the name, under the Thatcher government, of the banning of the promotion of homosexuality. After The Act graphically gives the human cost, leaving endless food for thought right through to its ramifications today.

But this new musical is also a blast, at times too literally. It is huge on energy, it is inventive and it is lively. But it is also frustrating. So many of the lyrics are absolutely lost in the louder songs – precious words which doubtless could have told us something, direct quotes which were squandered. It’s in the nature of the musical that it is determined to be in our faces. And fair enough. But you also feel that this is a musical that fails to appreciate just how many of its strongest moments are in its quietest moments.

At its very best After The Act makes you think back to Our Generation, the pandemic’s verbatim masterpiece – and probably the finest play I have ever seen in the Minerva. But Our Generation’s great quality was its great restraint, something After The Act could do with a great deal more of.

Even so Ellice Stevens and Billy Barrett’s new piece, with music by Frew, offers a horrifying depiction of a shocking era in relatively recent history. It is performed with anger but also skill – and the way the first-hand accounts are woven together to create a coherent narrative is superb. And very moving too. You want theatre to be provocative and challenging, and this is certainly both. You want theatre to have something to say and, ideally, to say it with hope. After The Act scores on both counts. It is a genuinely fascinating chronicle. But a degree of rethinking is definitely required…