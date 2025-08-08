REVIEW: Chichester's Choir hits a few high notes amid the disharmony

Choir by Gurpreet Kaur Bhatti, directed by Hannah Joss, Minerva Theatre, Chichester until Saturday, August 30.

Choir members will always wax lyrical about the huge benefits of choral singing, from improved breathing to better mental health via confidence and friendship.

You’d struggle to believe it, though, for the most part in Gurpreet Kaur Bhatti’s new play which plunges us deep into a weekly clash of egos, simmering jealousies and sad insecurities. You spend most of the evening hoping that they will somehow find a way to get it all together.

Undermining it all in the case of this particular choir is the fact that their hugely well-meaning choir leader – excellent from Laura Checkley – has her motives skewed when she gets the chance of a bit of TV exposure. Insidiously it’s no longer about why the choir gets together and much more about what the TV company wants them to be – which is precisely not the point of it at all. Inevitably everything threatens to go spectacularly off the rails, especially in the show’s vastly superior second half.

If the play has a failing, it’s that in the first half the characters flirt perilously with caricature, each seemingly wholly defined by their one overriding characteristic. The opening half doesn’t quite seem to have the depth to say anything terribly new or significant.

But the second half is much, much stronger and much more enjoyable with the various choir members finally fleshing out into rounded human beings.

James Gillan is excellent as prima donna and former West End performer Paul, never far from a huff, a singer whose greatest moments are might-have-beens but who still retains skill and charisma. Another special performance comes from Annie Wensak as Sheila, the fantasist and thief who still manages to be endearing – and adds plenty of humour. The character probably needs a little bit more back story, though

Alison Fitzjohn as the joyless Joy gives a striking – maybe too striking – performance as the mouthy stropper of the bunch. You sense there is vulnerability behind the obnoxiousness but sometimes it’s difficult to see beyond the obnoxiousness. Again more back story is probably needed.

Maybe the best performance, though, comes from Danusia Samal as Anna. Seemingly the most normal person of everyone there, she still comes out with the best lines – and perhaps the biggest surprise. It’s a great performance which really makes you understand quite why Anna keeps coming along to the choir. Poignant too from Timothy Speyer as Ken, the game old boy, invariably slow off the mark but with his own vulnerabilities too.

There are unevennesses in the play itself but, particularly after the interval, it’s an increasingly interesting group of people we’ve got in front of us as the wheels threaten to fall off completely. But maybe most impressive of all is the singing. They are very, very good at singing very, very badly – and exceptionally good at singing exceptionally well.

You’ll see plenty of better plays in the Minerva but this is still an enjoyable night out.