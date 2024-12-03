REVIEW: Chichester's Christmas concerts offer splendid start to the festive season

Christmas Concerts with The Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines Collingwood and Chichester Cathedral Choir, Chichester Festival Theatre, until Saturday, December 7.

We see some fantastic sights on the Festival Theatre stage throughout the year but probably none finer than The Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines, Chichester Cathedral Choir and the fabulous suspended Christmas trees behind them.

The colours are just so gorgeously festive, combining in an utterly magnificent spectacle. And then of course you have the music, and this year was the best programme in years, consistently Christmassy with plenty of wit and definitely extra fun. Little Drummer Boy from the band was terrific as was their Chichester-orientated second-half ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas - hilarious! There felt a greater variety this year – but of course, as always it was great to see the world-famous Corps of Drums at close quarters. Lovely too was the Christmas medley for which they were joined by the cathedral choir just before the interval.

There have been times in recent years when this concert has cried out for that extra element – Christmas readings or perhaps the kind of compere that we used to have in the past. But much less so this year. It was a much more complete programme – though it felt slightly surprising that we waited 45 minutes for our first sight of the choir.

Under organist and master of the choristers, Charles Harrison, the choir continues to scale new heights. What is so special is seeing the expressions on the young choristers’ faces as they perform, absolutely in the moment in the music but also very clearly enjoying themselves – testament to Charles’s confidence-giving guidance and sensitive leadership.

In the second half we had the choir’s lay vicars together as Close Company, showing supreme artistry and a winning sense of humour. Put it all together and this was a vintage year for CFT’s Christmas concerts – an exceptional programme exceptionally delivered.

Very poignant this year also that the band were able to share with us their fundraising for their colleague Sophie who has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

The musicians are engaged in The Royal Marines Charity #26forSoph initiative, completing a variety of challenges in aid of the charities supporting Sophie who joined the Royal Marines Band Service in 2020 and served as a flute and saxophone player in Collingwood Band. She met her husband Rich in training and they married in April 2023. But after some concerns about her health last year, Sophie was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in January 2024, aged 26.

As the band says, she has been incredibly resilient, never giving up and never letting MND get in the way of enjoying life. And in response, the musicians have been undertaking #26forSoph challenges, individually or in small teams. You can support them on https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/26forsoph

The aim was to raise £26,000. They have reached £69,326 so far. Funds will be split between the RMA – Royal Marines Charity (70%), Dorothy House Hospice Care (15%) and Motor Neurone Disease Association (15%).