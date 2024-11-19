REVIEW: Come From Away offers glorious celebration of the human spirit

Come From Away - Photo Craig Sugden

Come From Away, Chichester Festival Theatre, until Saturday, November 23.

Come From Away really is among the greatest of the modern musicals, the extraordinary true tale of one small community and the huge welcome it offered in the aftermath of 9/11.

As the musical itself says, it’s a story which commemorates what was lost but, just as importantly, a story which celebrates what was found. So soon after the world witnessed the worst of humanity, a tiny Newfoundland community offered the very best. Until writers Irene Sankoff and David Hein created Come From Away, it was a footnote in history. Their brilliance has been to put it centre-stage.

With the simplest of sets, a dozen actors recreate it all – from the locals who opened their doors to the stranded and scared passengers as 7,000 travellers from all over the world found themselves grounded in Canada in the immediate wake of 9/11.

Endlessly multi-roling and with endless dexterity, the company, with huge sensitivity, create a genuine sense of the unfolding crisis, a growing sense of emergency enveloping the world as seen through one tiny corner of it. But then comes the welcome – one beautiful sentence in particular signalling the moment they all learnt to speak “the same language.”

Locals and travellers alike come vividly alive as kindness starts to fill the chasm which the atrocity opened up. The songs are superb, especially when the musicians lurking at the back, step forward. It’s a cast which works wonderfully well together to evoke the anxiety and the fear, but also the warmth and the humanity which follow. Established relationships fracture; new relationships tentatively blossom. The show poignantly creates the feeling that nothing will ever be the same again – and yet somehow it is and we carry on. Come From Away offers the most beautiful hymn to the human spirit at the very worst of times.

It seemed a shame though tonight that the production didn’t see Chichester’s thrust stage as an opportunity, opting instead to leave a vast unoccupied no man’s land at the front. Surely there was potential there with a little imagination.

But it hardly mattered after a few minutes. The power of Come From Away soon sweeps you along and lifts your soul gloriously.