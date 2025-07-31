REVIEW: comedy night confirms huge potential of Chichester's newest theatre

REVIEW: Opening night for Chichester’s newest venue, Comedy at The Nest headlined by Lou Sanders, with support from Cecily Hitchcock.

Releasing a photograph of a woman with her finger up her nose to announce the opening shows in Chichester’s newest theatre seemed the oddest way of setting the tone.

But then again this was Chichester Festival Theatre determined to do things differently – and they certainly did tonight on an exciting, provocative and hugely encouraging first night for The Nest. Most of us won’t ever have heard content quite like this in Chichester before!

It was maybe a little disappointing that no one appearing on stage seemed to have the least idea what The Nest was, what it was for or what its significance was to all of us sitting there. Five minutes’ homework would have sufficed; its lack felt just a touch disrespectful to the new venture.

But in the event, very appropriately, it was the venue itself which was the star of the evening, all expectations met and exceeded as months of curiosity gave way to an absolute certainty: we really have got something very special here with the arrival of The Nest, a cracking third space at the CFT which is instantly enticing, which is clearly perfect for comedy and which will doubtless be perfect for so much else. With just 120 seats it's got the kind of intimacy which makes a show special before it has even started.

Tonight's opening night was a comedy night, and headliner Lou Sanders got two crucial things absolutely right. She's an engagingly likeable performer which makes her so easy to listen to – and which means she can easily get away with having prompts written up her arm and notes scribbled on a piece of paper on a table. She's got a lovely naturalness, but just as importantly she shows that you really don't need to be effing and blinding every single sentence – and that in fact you're so much funnier when you don't.

Her broad theme tonight was ageing, something we've all got to face. It was a witty, fresh and appealing set from a worthy first headliner for the new venue. She even showed herself to be besotted with cats – a sure sign of the best kind of person.

Strong support came from Cecily Hitchcock, riffing particularly amusingly on her posh name and unposh background.

All in all, then, a great start for The Nest, a night which underlined its huge potential and left us all wondering what next. There are going to be many, many great nights in our new “shed” as the performers persisted in calling it.