REVIEW: Distilling the essence of Thomas Hardy's masterpiece on tour

REVIEW: Far From The Madding Crowd, Worthing-based Conn Artists on tour, with dates in Portsmouth and Horsham to come.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a remarkable achievement. With just five actors, Conn Artists distil into one evening Thomas Hardy’s masterful novel of human complexity, human ambiguity and human frailty.

Is Bathsheba wholly reprehensible as the architect of her own and others’ misery? Or is she an independent woman finding her way and finding her heart in the toughest circumstances? Is Boldwood an appalling monster? Or is he simply the damaged victim of his own loneliness?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reason we can read Far From The Madding Crowd again and again is that we can read it in so many different ways. All interpretations are valid and that’s what Conn Artists capture in their richly inventive adaptation by company founder Ross Muir and by show director Nick Young.

There are moments when the dialogue clunks just a little; you almost certainly won’t agree with every liberty that’s taken with the novel; and the evening could comfortably lose ten minutes, but so early in a huge tour, this was an assured and impressive performance.

Ross Muir himself is Boldwood and it’s a towering performance of great poignancy and passion as the self-contained farmer who, almost out of nowhere, finds himself consumed by overwhelming longing after Bathsheba’s painfully ill-considered moment of frivolity. Muir gives us a tragic figure who glimpses something he never dreamt of but he is also a bully in his appalling persistence. True to the book, he leaves you not knowing quite what to make of him. Excellent from Muir.

Seriously impressive too from Abi Casson Thompson as Bathsheba Everdene, a woman of spirit in a man’s world, a woman who consistently attracts attention she doesn’t know what to do with and behaves unwisely. She pays the price. Thompson gives a powerful performance capturing so much of one of Hardy’s most appealing heroines. Continuing the complexities Jaymes Sygrove gives us a Troy who is utterly ghastly and yet he loves – which is a kind of a redemption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inevitably amid so much passion, farmer Gabriel Oak, as solid and sturdy as his name implies, is rather sidelined. Perhaps too much so. He feels considerably more central in the novel. But it’s still a strong performance from Joshua Davey. Fine work too from Emily Huxter as both Liddy and Fanny, two key characters which she differentiates beautifully.

Together they create a whole world. With a relatively bare set and limited props they take us into the heart of Hardy’s Wessex through a skill which fires our imagination. We get farm fires and threatened ricks… and we also get bloated sheep very cleverly delivered. It’s a fine start to a big tour for the Worthing-based company.

Dates on tour include Thursday and Friday, February 27-28 at the New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth (023 9264 900); Thursday, March 20 at Hanger Farm, Totton (023 8066 7683); and Sunday, March 23 at The Capitol, Horsham (01403 750220).