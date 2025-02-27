REVIEW: Driftwood in Chichester - compelling, beautiful, haunting

Driftwood, Minerva Theatre, Chichester, by Tim Foley, directed by Neil Bettles and Elle While, until Saturday, March 1.

Quietly, insistently absorbing and beautifully acted with huge skill, Driftwood is a rare treat in the Minerva this week, a show which underlines the huge power of theatre at its very best.

It’s the kind of show you immediately want to see again just because there is so much in it – for all that outwardly little appears to happen. Maybe best of all, it’s the kind of show you know will stay with you, haunting you just as The Mariner haunts the play itself.

On the eve of their father’s death two sharply contrasting brothers are reunited on the sands of the struggling, dying north-eastern town they call home. One brother, drawn to the mythology of his own family and of the sea and seemingly at one with his natural world, has stayed, carrying the immense burden of caring for his father. The other brother now returns to a place he was driven away from for reasons which the piece slowly but compellingly makes clear.

The brothers are as divided by their past as they are united by it, finding different ways to cope with all that has come between them. They pour out their resentments and their frustrations as they walk along the beach, but the beauty of the piece is that all the while they are talking, you feel there is hope.

The play is that rare thing, a production which is actually enhanced by its projections, but what carries it so superbly is the total understanding between James Westphal as Mark and Jerome Yates as Tiny, the two brothers and sole actors in the piece. For all their differences, for all their anger and hurt, they hint at the love that is undoubtedly still there – and might, you hope, be the redemption of the both of them.

It’s a dense piece which touches on so much and on such complexity of emotion and shared experience but it does so with a remarkable eloquence which seems so completely natural. Unlike the semi-successful book adaptation over in the main house this week, Driftwood really does show us what real theatre is about. Excellent direction from Neil Bettles and Elle While on a set design which works perfectly.