REVIEW: Eastbourne night of "pure nostalgia" remembers Morecambe and Wise

Review by Karen Stephens: The Play What I Wrote, Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stepping into the Devonshire Park Theatre on Wednesday night felt like stepping back in time, thanks to The Play What I Wrote, another successful in-house production directed by Chris Jordan. This delightful tribute to the legendary double act Morecambe and Wise offered a generous helping of laughter, and good old-fashioned variety-style entertainment.

Julie Godfrey's set design was well thought out and evoked the spirit of the original television shows with charming detail. Even before the curtain rose, it was clear that this was a show created with genuine affection for its source material.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Crowder and Ben Roddy made a brilliant duo, channelling the warmth and comic timing that Morecambe and Wise fans hold so dear. I loved the moments that Daniel struggled to keep a straight face! Marc Pickering brought an extra dimension to the performance, adding flair and fun in every scene he was in.

The appearance of surprise guest, Sue Holderness, was a perfect fit – her appearance added an extra sparkle to the production. She thoroughly embraced the opportunity to be a part of one of Daniel’s plays!

This show is pure nostalgia, especially for those who fondly remember Saturday nights spent watching Morecambe and Wise on TV with the family, as I did. Whether you're a lifelong fan or simply enjoy classic British comedy, The Play What I Wrote is a joyful, affectionate homage that leaves you smiling and laughing throughout the evening.

Karen Stephens