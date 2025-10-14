REVIEW: French Fantasies concert by Worthing Symphony Orchestra

REVIEW BY Richard Amey. ‘French Fantasies’ concert by Worthing Symphony Orchestra at Assembly Hall (2.45), Sunday 5 October 2025 – Worthing, conductor John Gibbons, guest leader Paul Willey; violin Johan Dalene *. Ralph Vaughan Williams, overture The Wasps (1909); Claude Debussy, Prélude de L’Après midi d’un Faune (1894); Einojuhano Rautavaara, Deux Sérénades * (2016-18);

Malcolm Arnold, Serenade for Small Orchestra (1948); Debussy, Clair de Lune, from Suite Bergamasque (1890/1905; orchestration André Caplet); Maurice Ravel, Tzigane * (1924), Suite, Ma mère l’Oye (1911-12) – Pavane of the Sleeping Beauty, Tom Thumb, Laideronnette Empress of the Pagodas, Conversations of Beauty and the Beast, The Fairy Garden.

THREE COMPOSERS non-French were among the five at work in this concert, so I’m tempted to replace the quick-fix title with something like ‘Les Coleurs d’Orchestra’. Here came a resplendent multi-coloured room-full of pictures and sounds, linking other nationalities’ responses to the new levels of orchestral innovation and technique laid down by Monsieurs Debussy and Ravel.

England’s Malcolm Arnold was included, not just part of musical director John Gibbons’ championing a man who couldn’t help musically to depict and entertain, and whose spanking good orchestration clinched his role as the postwar film-maker’s arch-ally. Rautavaara, the accomplished Finnish successor to Sibelius, used a French title for a parting piece well-suiting a lauded young Swedish guest violin soloist already known to this audience.

And English country rambler Vaughan Williams? He was here to kick off the concert, merrily flying in waspish Greek political intrigues and quarrels to the pre-World War I Cambridge stage, abetted by a bunch of young folk dancers marching around to an earworm tune. But also because this buzzing-busy overture followed his private composition classes in Paris with Ravel, whose orchestration rubbed off, refined and topped up the Vaughan Williams’ backpack for stardom. RVW admitted he’d returned home infected by ‘French Fever’.

Arnold’s three-movement Serenade, introducing the second half, was so punchy it seems almost joke title. He and his timpanist must have been out drinking, and Gibbons must have been handed down the anecdote to guide his interpretation. The first movement was noisy, cheeky and playful, with Robert Millett’s timps stoking up fun and games. The surprisingly boisterous middle movement, in which at some point a sensible string tune vied with less sensible winds and brass, became so invitingly frivolous the timpanist felt he simply had to gatecrash. The last movement kept things uninhibited, and at times fiercely. A night out on the town. Not the kind of subject Debussy’s music gets excited about, but Ravel was well able to capture extra high spirits as colourfully and vibrantly, while looking ultra-observantly on life in his refined dapperness.

Rautavaara’s touching farewell pair of Serenades were of his final two years, addressed ‘for my love’ and ‘for life’, before being hidden away in a drawer like a heart-shaped, double-window locket for his widow to discover after his death. Written for American triple Grammy Award-winning violinist Hilary Hahn, one of her following generation, Johan Dalene, here played them simply and beautifully, from memory. He performed fully absorbed in voicing Ratavaara’s heart, perhaps talking to us from beyond, yet simultaneously to make it seem as though we were watching the composer’s pen flowing.

Not much French here either, bar the titles, which might have been used only to signify something private between Mr and Mrs Rautavaara. Only strings accompany him in his Love serenade. For the Life, he added four horns and double woodwind. There is no longer need for excessive brass, although life does assert itself in its late evening, breaking into a rhumba, from which Rautavaara seems quickly to step back and close the book. Such deliberate abruptness invited speculation. Too much nostalgia or reminiscence for him to bear? Or to remind the listener that life’s departure closed his book for him? Kelevi Aho completed the orchestral part Rautavaara was adding to the solo violin line when his last breath arrived.

The audience received it with warmth. Worthing’s classical fans are now unfazed by the strange name Einjuhani Rautavaara. Gibbons and WSO performed his Cantus Arcticus here in 2011 and this May pianist Yi-Yang Chen, like Rautavaara a Juilliard graduate, brought his scorching Study in Fourths to his International Interview Concert in Durrington.

Violinist Dalene projects the image of the new, alternative, relaxed-image super-talent. In mid-grey, non-tied shirt and dark trousers on stage; in rolled-up work shirt sleeves and waistcoat in one printed promotion picture; in white jeans, tennis shoes and plain dark blue casual shirt in another.

He took this concert to its climax with Ravel at his most instantaneously exhibitionist. Just the Frenchman’s one close-up encounter with a brilliant Hungarian fiddler improvising his Magyar gypsy folk music was enough. Tzigane is French for gypsy, and even as female virtuoso Jelly d’Arányi played and he listened, the title must have shot straight into Ravel’s creative crucible. Ravel’s long intro has Dalene playing on his own – and virtuosity is one thing Ravel does without trying – on this evidence, from whichever national culture springs his impetus.

Immediately, Dalene ceases to be Scandinavian. He swallows some more Budapest cabbage and puts us in Ravel’s shoes at that same evening, admiring the showy showers of slurs and slides, beseechings, quips, songs and scoldings, runs and figures, harmonics, double-harmonies and more. Eventually, the orchestra can bear the wait no longer and pour in like the Danube in flood. They join in the fantasy which completes its 10 minutes in a blaze.

Gibbons then lifted us onto the consummate plateau of Ravel’s bedtime-story world of Mother Goose. He wrote for two child sibling pianists and one of his inexhaustible achievements therein is to make listening adults children again in a quarter of an hour’s wonder of orchestral magic. Each time WSO programme it, to hear it in this truest Assembly Hall acoustic and to watch it being created, live, on real instruments, by expert musicians, is to experience one of the Wonders of Worthing.

As is Debussy’s famous Faun Prelude de l’Après Midi. Monica McCarron’s golden flute (its own idyllic Sunday afternoon underway), murmured alone somewhere in thick forest foliage and sensuous heat. Richard Steggal’s horn stirred in reply andOthe spell was cast. In blown instruments wildlife moved quietly about, in the strings leaves sighed and lazily stirred, the harp sealed the dreaming going on all around. In the final applause, the solo flute player is customarily invited to bow before the orchestra stands. I shall admire the conductor I see one day who asks the oboist to follow suit. Chris O’Neal had the wondrously atmospheric second main theme. You must choose what its contrast represents, but his role is one of similar responsibility to the flautist.

In Mother Goose, the McCarron flute leads off the slow tiptoe-dances around the Sleeping Princess, joined by Ian Scott’s silky clarinet, with Elizabeth Scora’s harp dropping weightless petals. The O’Neal oboe is the querulous Tom Thumb lost in the woods, but the violin and other winds are birds gobbling up his lifeline of breadcrumbs. What, oh what will become of him?

Now we’re flown Far East and through xylophone street dancing and temple gongs into the Pagoda Empress’ garden with its mirroring ponds and curiously pitched roofs. Then back West, Beauty recognises her Beast’s gentleness as Scott’s clarinet waltzes around him, drawing closer on hearing the double-bassoon’s benign calling to her. Love comes down in one of the most breathtakingly gentle final chords in all music.

Now Mother Goose’s book itself must close, and as she sadly shakes her head to pleas for more, Ravel’s whole orchestra drifts us into the most perfect garden our own imaginations. It’s in the very same luminously innocent key in which Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Prince and his heroine Clara travel through the Snow Forest to the Kingdom of Sweets. And so closes the concert.

Two loose ends.

One, Debussy’s Clair de Lune, orchestrated from its original solo piano solo in Gibbons’ chosen Caplet transcription here, seemed cast as another Serenade. It came across light and cheerful, despite at times appearing rather thickly scored.

Two, the concert programme brochure musical notes by John Gander have disappeared. After nearly 10 years in this voluntary job, he’s handing it on to whomever WSO can find. Meantime, Sunday’s edition covered Mr Gander’s space with words provided Artificial Intelligence. I’ll not elaborate but I could tell a machine was trotting out cliches and received wisdom. The quicker a new writer is found, the faster humanity and some original thought will be restored to those pages.

And to close, among several tips or observations John Gibbons shared with his audience was this: “The thing about classical music is you don’t have to like everything!” Would AI have thought of saying that?

Richard Amey

In their 10th year of independence, since discarded by the Borough Council, WSO have at last obtained their first backing from National Lottery-funded Arts Council England. Last month, they used that £20,000 to fund a free public Taster Concert. Every seats was booked for the evening, which followed two fully-audienced Schools Concerts that same day, in partnership with West Sussex Music. Writing in Sunday’s ‘French Fantasies’ concert programme magazine, Gibbons said there were “well over 1,000 children” listening to a live professional orchestra, and that “Music has been marginalised in British schools for decades, and yet there is increasing evidence that music has a profound effect on the ability of children to improve their learning outcomes”.

In that last sentence, for ‘and yet there is’, read ‘despite’. The Taster Concert was piloted by WSO last year to preface their new season. Here’s the hour-long programme both the public and children heard this year.

2025-26 Taster Concert (public, 6.30pm) and 2 Children’s Concerts (daytime), by Worthing Symphony Orchestra at Assembly Hall, Friday 19 September 2025, conductor John Gibbons. Mikhail Glinka, overture Russlan and Ludmilla; William Alwyn, from Suite of Scottish Dances: 1 The Indian Queen, 6 Carleton House, 7 Miss Ann Carnegie’s Hornpipe; Scott Joplin, Maple Leaf Rag; Josef Haydn, Andante from Symphony No 94 ‘Surprise’; Edward Elgar, from Enigma Variations: VII ‘Troyte’; Alexander Scriabin, Rêverie Op24;

Edvard Grieg, from first Peer Suite: 4 In The Hall of the Mountain King; Johann Strauss I, Radetsky March; Doreen Carwithen, from Suffolk Suite: 2 Orford Ness 3 Suffolk Morris; Julian Nott, main theme from Wallace and Gromit; Aram Khachaturian, from Masquerade Suite: V Galop; Klaus Badelt, from Pirates of The Caribbean: The Curse of The Black Pearl: ‘He’s a Pirate’; Johann Strauss II, Thunder & Lightning Polka; Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Swan Lake Waltz; Sergei Prokofiev, from ballet Romeo and Juliet: Dance of the Knights; Jacques Offenbach, from opera Orpheus In The Underworld: The Can-Can.

