REVIEW: Holocaust opera offers a triumph of hope on the Chichester stage

The Last Train to Tomorrow, Minerva Theatre, Chichester, Monday, January 27 and Tuesday, January 28.

We witnessed something truly special here tonight as Chichester schoolchildren commemorated the Holocaust with a performance as poignant as it was powerful.

On the very day the world marked the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, nearly 40 young people from Bishop Luffa and the Prebendal, from the age of eight up to 14, offered an act of remembrance surely to rival any anywhere – a rich and haunting delivery of the late Carl Davis’ pitch perfect opera The Last Train to Tomorrow, the story of the flight of 10,000 children from the Nazis in 1938-39 on the Kindertransport rescue trains to London.

With professional orchestra conducted by Howard Moody behind them on stage, the young people captured tellingly the children’s horror and confusion as they suddenly found themselves to be objects of hatred; their fear and their hurt as events spiralled terrifyingly out of control. The story then took them through to their arrival in England – a note of real hope at the end of the most harrowing of journeys. But even then, their story wasn’t over. The opera makes the point at the end that the vast majority of these children never saw their parents again.

Producer Jill Hoskins masterminded the whole production magnificently; director Elizabeth Pow secured the very best from her young charges. Their singing was beautiful. So too was the way the children would nervously glance at each other and take each other’s hands. Just as telling were the times they looked away. Awful was the thought, so compellingly voiced, that there came a stage, after so much trauma, when even human kindness would have been too much for them.

The piece was a chilling triumph, beautifully realised from the most poignant material – a crucially important moment on our Chichester stage and indeed the wider stage.

Important too for the fact that the production, the work of the Chichester Marks Holocaust Memorial Day committee, effectively honoured all the fine work that the committee has accomplished in its first ten years.

It was formed to mark the 70th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz in 2015. Now as we commemorate the 80th, this is the point at which the committee’s remarkable chairman Clare Apel steps down. Clare’s family suffered brutally during the holocaust. While in Vienna a couple of years ago, Clare visited a memorial wall, opened in October 2021, where the names of 65,000 Austrian Jews are recorded. Astonishingly, more than 50 of the names are members of Clare's family.

Clare’s response – and I know this from the many times I have interviewed her – has been the perfect balance of compassion and resolve, of dignity and determination. Her chairmanship has been outstanding.

Clare introduced the evening and she closed it. We are all in her debt – especially as we ponder the power of tonight’s performance, a power all the greater for the fact that it came from voices so young.

This was a moving and very, very significant evening.