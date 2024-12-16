REVIEW: It’s A Wonderful Life... and also a genuinely wonderful film

REVIEW: It’s A Wonderful Life (PG), (130 mins), Cineworld Cinemas.

If you think you’ve watched It’s A Wonderful Life once too often, then watch it again on the big screen. Maybe it’s an obvious idea to bring it back to the cinemas at this time of year, but it’s also a genius idea – an idea which restores all the glory to one of the most glorious films ever made.

Frank Capra’s 1946 masterpiece glows anew when you share it with other people – which is of course precisely the lesson of the film itself. We are all in this together, and life is so much better, wonderful in fact, when we realise it.

The film is the tale of George Bailey (magnificent from James Stewart) and we meet him at his lowest ebb, about to throw it all away. But someone upstairs is listening as voices from various Bedford Falls houses send up their prayers for him. The celestial powers decide to send down an angel to save him, albeit a rookie angel who has yet to win his wings, Clarence (played by Henry Travers, and it brings its own little spine tingle when you realise you are watching an actor here who was born exactly 150 years ago this year).

Clarence does his best with George but is a little nonplussed – until George gives him the cue he needs when he wishes he’d never been born at all. The penny drops – and Clarence promptly gives George the greatest gift of all, showing him what the world would have been like if he really hadn’t ever existed.

The result is the most wonderful exploration of the ripple effects of goodness – George’s goodness. As the film suggests, you just wouldn’t believe how much one man’s life touches the people around him. And in George’s case, across a life of self-sacrifice, he has touched pretty much everyone for the better.

George grew up with dreams of travelling the world, but circumstances thwarted him at every turn, refusing to let him shake off his feet the dust of this “crummy little town”. But as Clarence so beautifully shows (and even writes it down for him) “no man is a failure who has friends.”

The successor to his late father, George is running Bailey Brothers Building and Loan. His dad’s photo is on the office wall. Under it are the words that the whole film illustrates: “All you can take with you is that which you've given away.” And so it is that all George’s generosity comes home to roost – despite the evil machinations of the callous, cold-hearted Mr Potter (Lionel Barrymore).

It all comes back to family – and it is an utterly radiant performance that Donna Reed gives as George’s wife Mary. The ending is sublime. You just might find yourself with… ahem… a sizeable speck of dust in your eye.

It’s a superb film – and how lovely that tonight it felt like the perfect reminder of just why we still need cinemas.