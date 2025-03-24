REVIEW: Last Breath - tense, claustrophobic viewing

Last Breath (12A), (96 mins), Cineworld Cinemas.

With its 12A certificate, Last Breath comes with a warning that it contains “moderate threat.” All those concerned would probably put it rather higher than that. And so too would its audience.

Last Breath really will have you holding yours – the tale of a diver stranded silly distance below the surface, on the ocean bed, ripped away from his main oxygen feed. He’s on his back-up supply, but there’s a clock ominously counting down his minutes of oxygen – and then ominously counting up his minutes without.

It’s a true story – one definitely best enjoyed without googling first what actually happened. Even so, the tension is probably diminished just a little by the fact that you sit there thinking “Surely, he’s going to survive? Surely, they wouldn’t have made a film about a tragic death at the bottom of the ocean?”

It’s one of those white-knuckle films that feels like it ought to be rather whiter than it is – though in truth it’s probably white knuckle enough, tensely, claustrophobically made by director Alex Parkinson, all of it illustrating perfectly the diver’s girlfriend’s point right at the start: no one should be wandering around on the bottom of the North Sea.

Chris Lemons (Finn Cole) is the driver at the centre of it all, teamed up with Dave Yuasa (Simu Liu) to repair a deep-sea pipeline, under the supervision of Duncan Allcock (Woody Harrelson), the latter in the dry of his underwater control centre, the bell, threading their oxygen supply out to them and trying to keep them safe. On the surface, battered by huge swelling waves, is the diving ship – and soon they are in trouble. With multiple things going wrong both on the surface and deep below it, Chris ends up stranded, chances of survival fast fading as the rough seas pull the diving ship above further and further away.

It’s tense, tense stuff – exceptionally well acted. So well acted that if you enter the cinema pondering a career change, you will leave it scrubbing deep-sea diving well and truly from your list of options. It’s a chilling, engrossing watch – however predictable you might find yourself hoping it’s going to be.

As always with a true story, you can’t help wondering what artistic licence the team have allowed themselves – and how close the on-screen characters are to their real-life counterparts. But as a film, it certainly works – and works horribly well.