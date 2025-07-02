REVIEW: M3GAN sequel proves staggeringly dull

REVIEW: M3GAN 2.0 (15), (118 mins), Cineworld Cinemas

When there’s only one other person in the auditorium, you start to wonder whether the rest of the world knows something that you don’t.

It turns out that they do. M3GAN 2.0 is one of the most staggeringly dull films you will ever see – which is odd given just how much it claims is at stake. The last minute or so, if you get that far, will certainly leave you thinking. But until then, you could safely walk out with the certain knowledge that you wouldn’t for a moment wonder what you have missed.

The sad thing is that the first M3GAN film, two and a half years ago, was a cracker. The big difference was that it was largely in a domestic setting. This one goes global, stuffed full of competing world powers, dodgy scientists and underground labs. It also decides to up the comedy. The result is lame – and progressively less and less interesting.

First time round, toy-company roboticist Gemma (Get Out’s Allison Williams) was a brilliant visionary who gets lumbered with her orphaned eight-year-old niece Cady (Violet McGraw) when her sister and her brother-in-law are killed in a snowy car crash.

Consequently Cady – the last thing Gemma wants or has ever prepared for – comes to live with her, coincidentally just as she is putting the finishing touches to M3GAN, a Model 3 Generative Android which looks and acts like precisely the new friend grieving Cady needs. The genius in Gemma’s flawed plan is that the longer her girlbot spends with her “primary user” (ie Cady), the more she learns to anticipate her human friend’s needs and wants.

It's a nice plan – all the while you can safely and effectively say “M3GAN, turn off” and reduce the creepy, super self-possessed pseudo-creature to glassy-eyed silence. But what happens when M3GAN refuses to power down? And what happens when M3GAN, programmed to protect Cady, starts taking her duties rather too diligently? The annoying dog next door, indeed the annoying neighbour and also the bullying thug at the open-air school…

And that’s what kept us watching.

But in M3GAN 2.0, the stakes are upped disastrously – disastrously for the film, that is. We’ve got the superpowers involved, and most of the interest flies out the window.

The film starts by wiping out the last film’s ending. Maybe Gemma did kill M3GAN, but the underlying tech has been stolen and misused by a powerful defence contractor to create a military-grade weapon known as Amelia, now embarking on a promising career as the ultimate killer infiltration spy.

And predictably once again, she goes rogue, killing the scientist she was supposed to rescue. Someone is controlling her and no one has got a clue who. So M3GAN gets remade and thrown into the mix, with Gemma endlessly dithering over what the right thing to do is. All sorts of parties are involved. We don’t know what any of their motives are. In the middle of it all are two robots who might be simply puppets or who might actually be pursuing their own agendas. Either way, it isn’t remotely good news for any of us.

And yet, the stakes seem painfully low. Watching this, the world seems more at risk of dozing off than suffering catastrophic destruction. With the wonky comedy misfiring and the tedious complexity of its plotting, this is a film which, despite its vast ambitions, very quickly gets very boring.