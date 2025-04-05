REVIEW: Monteverdi Vespers, performed at Boxgrove Priory by the Chantry Quire
Monteverdi’s Vespro della Beata Vergine (1610) (Vespers of the Blessed Virgin) stands out as a monumental collection in the transition from the Renaissance to the Baroque period of music. The Chantry Quire, celebrating their 25th anniversary, showcased its complexity and beauty in Boxgrove Priory.
Christopher Larley (who founded the choir in 2000) brought the weight of his experience to the devotional plainchant and joined the other two tenors, Jon Grave and Guy Elliott, in an outstanding rendition of the virtuosic trio, Duo Seraphim. Standouts from the choir Sarah Russell and Sandra Janman excelled in both their duets while the choral sections, often soaring with dramatic intensity, were well supported by the Western Wyndes. Without doubt the Cornett playing was some of the finest available and a testament to Jeremy West who, while also performing, has been a pioneer of his instrument for nearly 50 years. All these elements came together in the Magnificat which filled the intimate Boxgrove Priory and left the sellout audience breathless.
Peter Allwood was the alchemist who conjured up an appropriate silver lining to the evening’s performance. His assured but sensitive conducting melded the disparate forces together, creating the perfect celebration. Here’s to the next 25 years! The Chantry Quire will be appearing in the Petworth festival on Saturday 19th July at 1pm.
