REVIEW: Monteverdi Vespers, performed at Boxgrove Priory by the Chantry Quire

REVIEW BY Nicholas Heath

Christopher Larley (who founded the choir in 2000) brought the weight of his experience to the devotional plainchant and joined the other two tenors, Jon Grave and Guy Elliott, in an outstanding rendition of the virtuosic trio, Duo Seraphim. Standouts from the choir Sarah Russell and Sandra Janman excelled in both their duets while the choral sections, often soaring with dramatic intensity, were well supported by the Western Wyndes. Without doubt the Cornett playing was some of the finest available and a testament to Jeremy West who, while also performing, has been a pioneer of his instrument for nearly 50 years. All these elements came together in the Magnificat which filled the intimate Boxgrove Priory and left the sellout audience breathless.