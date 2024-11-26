REVIEW - Never Let Me Go, dense, demanding and richly rewarding in the end

Angus Imrie (Tommy) and Nell Barlow (Kathy) in Never Let Me Go at Rose Theatre. Credit Hugo Glendinning.

Never Let Me Go, a play by Suzanne Heathcote, based on the novel by Kazuo Ishiguro, directed by Christopher Haydon, Chichester Festival Theatre, until Saturday, November 30.

At the interval the chap sitting next to us said “It probably helps if you’ve read the book.” And maybe he had a point. But equally it’s missing the point. Anything on the stage should be utterly self-sufficient - and so it eventually proved tonight.

Much of the first half was dense and demanding leaving you feeling – if you weren’t one of the aficionados already – as if you were just about clinging on to comprehension. We’re in a seemingly caring, relatively normal school where clearly something is going on, but only very, very slowly does Never Let Me Go reveal its dark secrets, all wrapped up in tepid euphemisms such as completing, deferral and possible.

Maybe there’s a little bit of self-indulgence in a first half which is probably overlong. But as the superior second half unfolds and things become clearer, this is a play which certainly packs a punch. And in the week of the deeply-troubling assisted dying debate it’s difficult not to catch some ghastly resonances here. Just what are we prepared to do in extremis?

Central to it all is a towering performance from Nell Barlow, so impressive in the Minerva last year and once again confirming herself as a remarkably watchable actress of rare quality. It’s a monumental role of huge complexity which she undertakes with fluency, range and complete naturalness. Very impressive too from Angus Imrie as Tommy, a part which becomes ever more interesting as the play enters the devastating world of the second half. Excellent too from Matilda Bailes as Ruth. This was a compelling provocative night which might deliberately baffle at first but which will certainly linger once it reaches its conclusion.

Sincere good wishes to the chap who fell ill towards the end of the second half, necessitating a short break in the performance which the CFT staff appeared to deal with with maximum concern and efficiency. Excellent too from the cast for picking up so seamlessly just before the point at which they had to stop so suddenly.