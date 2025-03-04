REVIEW: Only Fools and Horses The Musical offers warm-hearted nostalgic fun

Only Fools and Horses The Musical, Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, March 4-8, based on John Sullivan’s television show, with a script and original score written by John’s son, Jim Sullivan, and Paul Whitehouse.

It was a huge hit for years in London, but even so, seeing Only Fools and Horses The Musical for the first time is still a bit nerve-racking. After all we’re talking about cherished territory, a massive part of all our pasts.

But thank goodness, the cast do a great job of capturing the essence of the celebrated TV series and the essence of the great characters that it created. Sam Lupton as Del Boy is terrific, delivering all the mannerisms, the sayings, the pretensions and the delusions without ever lapsing into the kind of impersonation which would have been toe-curling.

Just as impressive, especially given this is his professional debut, is Tom Major as Rodney. Again, the intonations and the mannerisms are just right. Between them they give us all the two brothers’ frustrations with each other but also a great sense of the love that unites them. Similarly Craig Berry is a cracking Boycie complete with an excellent Marlene (Nicola Munns who doubles as Cassandra – though you might not spot it!). The two even manage to tug at the heartstrings with their fertility clinic duet.

We’ve also got Raquel and Cassandra and all the gang with show co-creator Paul Whitehouse as Grandad, and between them they weave an engaging and effective tale. Rodney is growing up and getting married. Del is looking for love without realising that honesty is the best policy. It all goes horribly wrong before it all goes deliciously right.

Where the show works less well is the fact that, rather puzzlingly, it’s a musical. There are times where the songs seem to get in the way which maybe wouldn’t have felt the case had the songs been rather stronger. There are some that are great but too many that are rather weak. You can’t help wondering whether a better show would have dispensed with them entirely… except for the singalong theme tune at the start and end. But despite that, it’s still a warm-hearted evening of good old-fashioned fun – and a lovely reminder of just what a great series it was at its best.