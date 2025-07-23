REVIEW: Our very human Superman doesn't exactly soar!

REVIEW: Superman (12A), (129 mins), Cineworld Cinemas

It’s immediately a very different Superman we get in this enjoyable metahuman romp. For most of it, in fact, he’s really not terribly super at all.

As the film opens, he’s just been duffed up. He gets duffed up again in the opening quarter of an hour. And by the time we’re an hour in, it’s poor old Superman that needs rescuing. The so-called Justice Gang, adding humour as they do so, are proving far more effective than Clark Kent’s underpants-on-the-outside alter ego at every turn.

Director James Gunn really us showing us a different side to the old fella – so much so that he has Superman proudly telling us towards the end that he is just as human as anyone, and in fact it’s being human that’s actually his greatest strength. Which really, really isn’t what you’d want to hear from a superhero, though it certainly makes him more interesting.

The big issue, though, is that villainous Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) is busily stoking war as part of a planned land grab. And his greatest trick is cleverly persuading the world that Superman – played by David Corenswet – has descended to be amongst us solely to destroy us.

And so the world starts turning against Superman – and the poor chap doesn’t seem to have much of an answer. He’s far too consumed by his own demons, far too undermined by his own doubts as to just what on earth his earthly purpose actually is. Superheroes really oughtn’t to be quite this introspective.

In the background Boravia is intent on invading Jarhanpur, presumably with all sorts of deliberate echoes of Russia/Ukraine; the only bright spot is the Superdog that Superman has picked up along the way. But Luthor, with his pocket universe (eh?) and his anti-proton river (oh no! not an anti-proton river!) is gaining the upper hand. The blackguard. And good fun it is too.

There are moments where it all drags just a little, with maybe just a bit too much biffing, but all in all, it romps along most enjoyably – not in the same league as the pleasures to be had from Jurassic World Rebirth, but pretty good all the same. Nice too from Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.