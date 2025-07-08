REVIEW: Stunning, sexy, sensational - Chicago on the Eastbourne stage

REVIEW BY Amanda Rannie - Chicago, Congress Theatre, Eastbourne, Tue 8th July 2025 - Sat 12th July 2025

I must admit, I came to this touring production of the well know 2002 Oscar winning movie of the same name, with pre conceived ideas. As a big fan, the bar was set very high. I really must learn not to compare movies with theatrical productions.

Set in the roaring ’20s, the story follows fame hungry Velma Kelly and Roxie Hart, along with their fellow inmates of Cook County Jail, and their quest for freedom helped by money hungry lawyer Billy Flynn.

This stellar performance set the focus on the music and signature Fosse style from the get go. The exemplary 10 piece band, centre stage and taking up much of the room, delivered top notch jazz throughout. The simple, black ‘picture framed’ set was integrated within the bands space and they were very much part of the cast. In the opening number ‘All That Jazz’ a wonderfully tight ensemble, relatively small but vocally strong, delivered Fosse's instantly recognisable style and it was executed to perfection. Costumes were black and typical, plenty of long stockinged legs, the occasional bare chest, and bowler hats aplenty. A feast for the eyes!

I wasn't sure what to expect from Janette Manrara as Roxy Hart. Having such a prime time TV reputation as a ‘Strictly’ dancer, ’popular' names such as hers can be used to pull a crowd. She was, however, extremely accomplished and left little wanting.

Similarly, Djalenga Scott as Velma Kelly, was pitch perfect and bought wonderful vocal nuance to the role as well as comedy where needed. Indeed the whole cast were adept at delivering both serious and sexy, as well as humorous.

It was good to see Darren Day shine where he has deservedly made a reputation for himself, playing a suitably slick, seamless, and a little smarmy, Billy Flynn. Perfectly executed vocals and acting.

You also cannot fail to mention the standout performances of Joshua Lloyd, playing Amos Hart, a lovably downtrodden, yet amusing character who delivered a fabulously clean and snappy Mr Cellophane and Linda John Pierre, as Matron ‘Mama’ Morton, who I particularly enjoyed in perfect harmony with Velma in ‘Class.’

A standout number for me was ‘We Both Reached For The Gun’, acted, sung and choreographed brilliantly, the epitome of a Fosse production.

I haven’t seen anything quite as well rounded and accomplished as this some while. Eastbourne has a real treat here. A consummate cast, with fingers, flicks, flops and folds in all the right places. I could have watched it all night long.

Stunning, sexy, sensational - guaranteed to put some razzle dazzle in your life!

