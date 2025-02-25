REVIEW: ‘Symphonies & Serenades’ concert by Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra

REVIEW BY Richard Amey. ‘Symphonies & Serenades’ concert by Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra at Assembly Hall, Sunday 9 February 2025 (3pm); leader Rebecca Bell, tenor Magnus Walker, horn John Peskett (the WSO’s Principal), conductor Dominic Grier. Sibelius, Symphony No 3; Britten song cycle, Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings; Tchaikovsky, Symphony No 4.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twenty Five of the Orchestra have disappeared, leaving empty chairs behind the music stands. Gone are the shining brass and glinting metalwork of the wind and percussion instruments. A few on-stage movements. Blink, then look again.

Fifty three string players are stretched the width of the front stage area, 1st Violins to the left, 2nds to the right, with five Double Basses on the upper level to the far left, overlooking the cellos, central left, with the violas to the right. Now notice two new music stands, centrally positioned but some five yards apart on the same upper level as the basses. Strange.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enter a tall man in a misty dark mauve suit, taking his place behind the left-hand music stand, standing upright, chest lifting to sing. Enter the Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra’s principal horn, now in a tuxedo jacket, his horn gleaming like gold treasure out from his black and white, taking up station by the right-hand music stand. It’s still strange.

Enter Benjamin Britten with his Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings. An eloquent tenor voice, clear, distinct; a French horn stripped bare of its section colleagues’ harmony; the two sounding in stereo left and right. Stranger still, the music.

We are in night. Darkness, uneasy isolation, visual deception, illusion, disillusion, maybe remorse; life or death. A human voice and a haunting, spectral musical instrument, breathing sometimes together, sometimes apart. Tremulous, warning, trumpeting, hunting, lyrical, crying; one speaking in words, the other not. The WPO strings in their element – playing mostly very quietly. Freezing, melting, transfixing, stirring, carpeting, illuminating, rising, falling.

Prologue, Pastoral (poetry, Charles Cotton, The Evening Quatrains), Nocturne (Alfred Lord Tennyson), Elegy (William Blake, The Sick Rose), Dirge (15th Century anon ^), Hymn (Ben Jonson, Hymn to Diana), Sonnet (John Keats, To Sleep), Epilogue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day’s grown old, the fainting Sun has but a little way to run. Till Phoebus, dipping in the West, shall lead the world the way to rest . . . Blow, bugle, blow, set the wild echoes flying, Bugle, blow; answer, echoes, dying, dying, dying . . . O rose, thou art sick! The invisible worm that flies in the night in the howling storm has found out thy bed of crimson joy, and his dark secret love does thy life destroy . . .

Of meat or drink thou ne’er gav’st nane, Every nighte and alle, The fire will burn thee to the bane, And Christe receive thy saule . . . Lay thy bow of pearl apart and thy crystal shining quiver, give unto the flying hart space to breathe, how short so-ever; Thou that mak’st a day of night, Goddess excellently bright . . . Then save me, or the passed day will shine upon my pillow, breeding many woes, Save me from curious Conscience, that still lords its strength for darkness, burrowing like a mole.

The horn began the piece alone, and the horn also finished it alone, in the distance, out of sight, off-stage. It was a pin-drop performance for an enthralled and fascinated pin-drop audience. Magnus Walker and John Peskett became luminous heroes in their new WPO history-making.

Worthing has neither seen nor heard this for 52 years: WPO, March 1973 *, conductor Jan Cervenka, the horn player the late Alan Newnham of Lancing, then 24, already the WPO’s first horn, but also first/second with the Worthing Symphony Orchestra, as well as leader of the Beaufort Brass Consort (offshoot of mainly WPO players), inspired disciples of Philip Jones. Confident, daring programming by the lanky, ubiquitous Cervenka then, and likewise now by the bristling Dominic Grier and his braves of the modern WPO.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Britten in 1943 had been composing in convalescence after hospitalisation with then adult life-threatening measles. Just before performing this Britten masterstroke, Grier had gone beyond the limits of his predecessor Cervenka – moreover, indeed, most other current conductors or concert organisations. Grier’s orchestra had considered Sibelius’ Symphony ‘of the swans’, his No 5. Cervenka dismissed this composer’s symphonies as turgid’. But Grier admirably chose No 3. Far from turgid – although in his conviction, Cervenka was far from alone during the still-awakening later 1900s.

Clever, too, to open the concert with No 3. Instant focus on it, the audience’s first concert food. Its opening sound is the six basses and the nine cellos (yes, the WPO is a sizeable force) in a gruffly vigorous but melodious call to arms. More strangeness – but not the weird night. Daylight in Sibelius’ Finland is precious. Warm sunlight prized, and when it shone the WPO openly lit the concert room. When the chiller wind gusted, the equivalent effect. While the undulating, ruminating, gently dancing middle movement was the woodwinds’ showcase, the WPO strings drove outer two movements’ accumulating advance with palpable conviction, commitment and strength.

How long it is in Worthing since we heard a great Tchaikovsky Symphony powered and paid homage by a full romantic string section? From its start, the relish for No 4 in the hearts of the WPO and their musical director was not only infectious but was to prove enduring. Grier on his conducting rostrum is a mobile, elegant and elastic figure in top-to-bottom black and white. But here his gearbox shifted up for extra urgency and control. He needed to be whipcrack in reining back, then urging on his steeds and mares through the explosivity of Tchaikovsky’s noisiest Symphony.

Tchaikovsky’s own life had exploded. Gay, foolishly for societal show and satisfaction, he’d married a besotted female groupie Moscow Conservatoire student where he taught. Instant disaster. Dissolution and descent back into singlehood depression, and into composing Eugene Onegin – Pushkin’s story of a superficial male rejecting a sincere young admirer. Powering through this, with an impulse from Tolstoy’s The Cossacks, came the composer’s 4th Symphonic programmatic idea of intractable downward destiny deflected by deliberate reverie escapism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tumult of the audience’s final reception for this WPO performance told its tale. They’d seen and heard an orchestra on full cry towards the many climaxes confronting the searing implacability of Fate. Alongside the bassoons, its horn section ablaze, inspired by their leader John Peskett’s assured and skilful showing in the Britten, its trombones and tuba feeding off that and timpanist Alonso Mendoza’s constant supply of battery armament.

The first movement – dastardly Fate imposing itself on humankind – came at us in sometimes ferocious voltage between the periods of the composer’s dreamy waltzing hero’s idealism. The plunge into countering fantasy began. The slow movement’s bitter-sweet unsettled peace, in the woodwind’s musing interchanges invoked by Clare Thornton-Wood’s plangent, calming single oboe, seemed to bed in.

The superbly original all-pizzicato ballet scherzo, strings’ bows on laps, danced the mind into acquiescent but magical neutrality and encouragement. The feeling of many dancers in flight, the string plucks their footsteps, and then a slightly tipsy oboe and a distant marching band coming in and out of focus, all vibrantly evoked.

Then, without pause, a gigantic release of haymaking and deliriously festive energy, the finale setting off at a heck of a lick, the woodwind, horns and crazed percussion now setting the pace. It tore to the end in performing triumph with the WSO demonstrating the stamina demanded and then almost throwing off their accomplishment in their smiling acknowledgment of the extended shouts and applause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From personal mental inwardness, to outward-lookingness. To find joy and make life bearable, instead, by rejoicing in other folk spontaneously celebrating life, wrote Tchaikovsky to his confidante, his widowed estate owner patron Nadezda Von Meck. As psychologist Dr Robert Winston wrote in 2012, “Surely in Tchaikovsky, almost more than any other composer, we repeatedly find our profoundest human feelings – love, sadness, excitement, despair and joy.”

Richard Amey

On the 2nd violins first desk, under the chin of Rachel Purdie, was a new instrument, made by WPO’s Tchaikovsky bass drum banger Ethan Cook at the new top national-level British violin makers in town – now based just a few turnings off Montague Street away from top oboe and woodwind makers Howarth. Worthing seems to be becoming a classical music centre.

^ The same Lyke-Wake Dirge as recorded by folk-jazz group Pentangle on their 1969 Basket of Light album.

* The tenor was the Britten interpreter and Peter Pears-mentored Edmund ‘Ned’ Bohan, also historian and novelist, who died in May, at 88. Also on that concert programme: Mendelssohn, 1st Piano Concerto; Massenet, Suite No 4 Scènes Pittoresques; Sibelius, Karelia Suite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Newnham also performed the Britten Serenade with Mid-Sussex Sinfonia in 1974, in a concert also including Rossini’s overture to The Thieving Magpie and Dvorak’s New World Symphony.

Next concerts this season

Sunday 9 March (2.45), Worthing Symphony (John Gibbons), Assembly Hall: Arensky, Variations on a Theme of Tchaikovsky; Doreen Carwithen, Piano Concerto (Claire Hammond); Paul Carr, Air for Strings; Tchaikovsky Serenade for Strings.

Saturday 22 March (7.30), Worthing Choral Society (Aedan Kerney) – St George’s Church, Worthing: ‘Lauridsen and Friends’. Morten Lauridsen, O Magnum Mysterium; Instrumental Solo 1; Ruth Watson Henderson; Make Me A World; Christopher Hussey, The Star; Instrumental Solo 2; Morten Lauridsen, Lux Aeterna. Programme including two instrumental solos performed by Natalie Meierdirk.

Sunday 23 March (3), Worthing Philharmonic (Grier), Assembly Hall: Richard Strauss, Suite from Der Rosenkavalier; Graham Fitkin, Recorder Concerto (Daniel Swani, recorders); Rachmaninov, Symphonic Dances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday 29 March (7.30), The Boundstone Chorus (Aedan Kerney) – St Michael’s Church, South Lancing: ‘A Season to Sing’: Kerney, ‘A Song of the Seasons’; Joanna Forbes L’Estrange, ‘A Season To Sing’, choral re-imagining of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons violin concertos, on their 300th anniversary.

Saturday 5 April (7.30) Worthing Philharmonic Strings with trumpets, timpani, harp, organ (Grier) with Brighton16 Chamber Choir (Matthew Jelf) – St George’s Church, Worthing. Vaughan Williams, Mass in G minor; Howells, Elegy for String Orchestra; Duruflé, Requiem.

Sunday 6 April (2.45), Worthing Symphony (Gibbons), Assembly Hall: Haydn, Symphony No 30 (Alleluia); Malcom Arnold, Guitar Concerto; Vivaldi, Mandolin Concerto (Craig Ogden); Mozart, Symphony No 41 (Jupiter).

Tickets for all WSO and WPO concerts from www.wtm.uk

Sunday 18 May (2.45), Worthing Symphony (Gibbons), Assembly Hall: Mendelssohn, A Midsummer Night’s Dream Overture; Beethoven, Piano Concerto No 3 (Yi-Yang Chen); Delius, Fennimore & Gerda Intermezzo; Beethoven, Symphony No 8. www.wtm.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday 25 May, International Interview Concert with Yi-Yang Chen (solo piano). Worthing venue, time, programme to be announced, but including Beethoven’s Waldstein Sonata, some Chopin, also other pieces.

Saturday 7 June (7.30), Worthing Philharmonic (Grier), Assembly Hall: Beethoven, Egmont Overture; Tchaikovsky, Piano Concerto No 1 (Julian Chan); Schumann, Symphony No 2.