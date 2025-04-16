Review : the heroism of the Spitfire Girls brought to the Eastbourne stage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Review by Kevin Anderson: Spitfire Girls (Tilted Wig Productions) at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne

The challenges, the heroism and the human costs of World War II are beautifully re-created at the Devonshire Park Theatre this week, in Tilted Wig’s touring production of Katherine Senior’s new play Spitfire Girls.

Katherine has long been the inspiration behind Tilted Wig, a company known for stylish, accomplished and often inventive productions. But when you are not only writer, but central character too, that entails – as well as an awful lot of work – a true investment in the project and an absolute alignment with the production.

So it is with Spitfire Girls: Katherine’s character Bett is utterly central to the drama. She is a woman of strength and purpose, human and likeable. War creates both heroes and victims, sometimes both within the same situation, and the beauty of each of these characters lies actually in their vulnerability.

Some of those heroes were actually unsung heroines. Answering their nation’s call, the sisters must confront the challenges and perils of wartime flying. We sense tragedy as the plot develops. The Air Transport Auxiliary was an actual and very vital arm of the war effort, peopled by women volunteers, to free up male air crews for combat roles.

Bett’s sister Dotty is beautifully captured by Laura Matthews: a little more free-spirited and capricious than Bett, but the bond between them – in joy as in sorrow – is as tight and close as only sisters can attain. Laura’s lovely entr’acte rendition of Blue Skies is a dance of delight: and “Blue Skies!” was indeed the good-luck salutation that the girl pilots wished each other ahead of their missions. Katherine Senior’s dialogue is threaded with these little aethereal references. They recall John Gillespie’s High Flight, that most exquisite of aviation poems: “Oh I have slipped the surly bonds of Earth, and touched the face of God…”

Kirsty Cox is excellent as the third member of the girl trio and as the commanding officer, correct but never insensitive. A breezy Samuel Tracy provides excellent counterweight as the US airman, convincingly playing a slightly underwritten part. Like each character, he is a casualty of war. And Jack Hulland is the archetype domineering father, angry at losing his daughters’ labouring services on the farm: a jolting reminder of how the world has changed!

The design, lighting and sound all create convincing settings of farm, mess-room and village pub: credit to Sarah Beaton, Peter Small and Eamonn O’Dwyer. All those facets are brilliantly fused together in one scene, a danced, stylised aircraft take-off which takes the breath away. Fabulous theatre of the highest quality.

The very assured overall direction is from Sean O’Dwyer, who aptly reminds us in his programme note: “Theatre is unavoidably live. A real person in a room with you, telling a story.” Sean, we were indeed with you, touching-distance close, with the girl pilots, with their heady and life-changing experiences.

A stylish programme, with a delicious Picture Post format (and a cover price of 4d – fourpence – which has suffered a bit of inflation since!) adds greatly to the whole experience. The dear old Devonshire Park did actually survive the War, amid some nearby bombing raids. It provides a fitting arena for this historical piece!

In her engaging programme notes, Katherine describes the birth of her project: “I landed on the Isle of Wight in 2017 with my six month old boy in tow, to meet with ATA pilot Mary Ellis, who at the time was one hundred years older than my little boy. He sat on her lap while she talked about her time in the ATA. It was a privilege and honour to meet her.

“There are enough books and papers out there that can give us the historical facts, but I am a storyteller and I believe we need to tell stories with a beating heart at the centre of it. Our job is to zoom in on the humanity behind the history.”

We watch fine theatre, we are entertained, informed, sometimes provoked – and when the acting is as fine as here in Spitfire Girls, we too are changed. A most rewarding evening.

Spitfire Girls is a Tilted Wig production, currently touring the UK. Performances at the Devonshire Park Theatre continue until Saturday 19th April (evenings 7.45, with matinees on Wednesday and Saturday at 2.30).