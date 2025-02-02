REVIEW: The Maxwells triumph in Chichester

Maxwell Quartet

REVIEW By Raymond Greenlees. The Maxwell String Quartet, Chichester Chamber Concerts, the Assembly Rooms in Chichester.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Maxwell Quartet introduced themselves to a packed audience with their own arrangements of ancient Celtic psalms followed by Scottish folk songs and dances, and culminating in a beautiful setting of William Byrd’s motet “Ave Verum Corpus” This intriguing first half ended with a contemporary composition by Edmund Finnis in which he creates an interesting sound world using harmonics and bowing flautando.

The Maxwells triumphed with their brilliant programming by performing Beethoven’s Quartet in A minor, Opus 132 in the second half of the concert. This masterpiece contains many unusual harmonies some of which are created by Beethoven’s conscious use of the Lydian mode. Thus the audience were conditioned in the first half to accept pentatonic intervals and church modes in the second half of the concert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The performance of the Maxwell Quartet was sensitive and immaculate throughout, though I would have liked a little more weight in the upper strings in the Beethoven. This is a notoriously difficult work to perform and the Maxwells did us proud.

Raymond Greenlees