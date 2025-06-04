REVIEW: Whip-cracking fun on the Mayflower stage with Calamity Jane
Calamity Jane stills hits the spot impressively, especially in the second half, 64 years after it first hit the stage. Carrie Hope Fletcher is undoubtedly the star of the night, just as you would want your Calamity to be. But it’s still a great team effort, everyone contributing to a fun evening at the theatre. In truth, it takes a little while to get going, and with an unchanging set, there are times in the first half when you would wish for rather more movement from the actors. The opening hour is just a touch too static. But it all perks up nicely in a significantly superior second half, gaining all the emotional oomph it needs. It certainly adds an extra dimension to have the musicians on the stage, and what a talented bunch they are too. Carrie Hope Fletcher brings to her Calamity all the attitude you could wish for – plus some. She is the complex, fiery, impulsive, jealous bundle of energy Calamity needs to be but still hints at the finer sentiments which come to the fore after the interval. It’s all about the bickering – until she realises there’s something rather sweeter going on behind the banter. It’s a great performance, again especially during the livelier second half.
There is great support from Seren Sandham-Davies as Katie Brown, the wannabe star who seizes her chance to perform in the back of beyond. Like Calamity, instead, she finds where her heart truly is. Also strong from Vinny Coyle as Wild Bill Hickok and Luke Wilson as Danny Gilmartin as the men in the ladies’ lives, caught repeatedly in the girls’ and their own crossfire.
It all builds strongly and warm-heartedly after that start which feels a little bit lacking. The songs, of course, are great including The Deadwood Stage (Whip-Crack-Away), The Black Hills of Dakota and Just Blew in from the Windy City. Carrie Hope Fletcher offers the highlight with the Oscar-winning Secret Love. What a stunning voice she’s got.
