REVIEW: Whip-cracking fun on the Mayflower stage with Calamity Jane

REVIEW: Calamity Jane, Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, June 3-7.

Calamity Jane stills hits the spot impressively, especially in the second half, 64 years after it first hit the stage. Carrie Hope Fletcher is undoubtedly the star of the night, just as you would want your Calamity to be. But it’s still a great team effort, everyone contributing to a fun evening at the theatre. In truth, it takes a little while to get going, and with an unchanging set, there are times in the first half when you would wish for rather more movement from the actors. The opening hour is just a touch too static. But it all perks up nicely in a significantly superior second half, gaining all the emotional oomph it needs. It certainly adds an extra dimension to have the musicians on the stage, and what a talented bunch they are too. Carrie Hope Fletcher brings to her Calamity all the attitude you could wish for – plus some. She is the complex, fiery, impulsive, jealous bundle of energy Calamity needs to be but still hints at the finer sentiments which come to the fore after the interval. It’s all about the bickering – until she realises there’s something rather sweeter going on behind the banter. It’s a great performance, again especially during the livelier second half.