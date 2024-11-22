REVIEW: Wicked - a fantastic start, but still only half a film

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wicked (PG), (160 mins), Cineworld Cinemas.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s beautifully imagined. It’s never less than visually stunning. The two leads combine superbly with powerhouse vocals both, just as you’d expect. And the mind boggles at the sheer amount of preparation that must have been done before they filmed even a single scene. This really is epic cinema.

But there’s still no getting away from the fact that Wicked – or Wicked Part One, to be precise – is essentially still only half a film. And for absolutely no obvious reason other than to eke it all out for commercial gain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wicked pumps itself up for a big ending which is actually no ending at all. And now we’ve got a year to wait before the actual finale in Wicked Part Two. It’s bonkers. I mean you really wouldn’t want to wait 12 months between the Bake-Off semi-final and final, would you? And this feels a little bit like that.

Maybe the fact that it just stops is all the more frustrating for the fact that until then it’s a pretty magical two and a half hours in the cinema. All the more magical for the fact that the crowds are back. Kind of. The cinema was half full – which counts as a sell-out these days.

At the heart of it all, of course, are Elphaba and Glinda, respectively and brilliantly played by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Elphaba is the feisty outsider with a vulnerability she tries to hide; Glinda is the shallow nitwit (“Why don’t you try teaching us history rather than harping on about the past?”) who starts to learn true emotional intelligence. At first it’s antipathy, but there’s a beautiful scene, at Elphaba’s first party, when the two discover that together they aren’t just stronger, they are better. It’s done with real poignancy.

Grande delivers a huge and winning performance, exceeding every expectation. She and Erivo complement each other perfectly. Great work too from Jonathan Bailey as a Fiyero priding himself on his shallowness and self-absorption, but always hinting that there is much, much more to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The whole thing is the back story and the surround story of The Wizard of Oz and how we get to the point that Dorothy pitches up. Presumably we’ll get to that bit in the second half next year. And that’s the frustration. Especially as there is just so much to admire in this first whopper slab. The singing is superb, just as it was always going to be. The extended scenes of Dancing Through Life are terrific, definitely the highlight. But then it all just stops.