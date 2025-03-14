REVIEW: Worthing Symphony Orchestra concert at the Assembly Hall

REVIEW BY Richard Amey. Worthing Symphony Orchestra concert at Assembly Hall, Sunday 9 March 2025 (2.45pm); leader Julian Leaper, conductor John Gibbons, piano Clare Hammond. Anton Arensky, Variations on a Theme by Tchaikovsky Op35a; Doreen Carwithen, Piano Concerto; Paul Carr, Air for Strings; Peter Tchaikovsky, Serenade for Strings Op48.

Worthing orchestral fans of the Symphony and the Philharmonic are lulled into their own dream worlds when young lady piano soloists take the stage to play concertos. Clare Hammond gave them a double jolt on Sunday. On she came, and off she departed after power-playing an unsettling and testingly invigorating concerto. She performed Carwithen’s post-war, bracingly argued Piano Concerto, bowed economically but smilingly, accepted the WSO customary women soloists’ floral basket of gifts, plonked it on top of the piano, announced Holst’s Waltz, sat down and played this encore, took two more applause calls, turned on those heels and was gone down the stage steps.

A new reality check. The day after International Women’s Day. A business-like soloist, one of the UK’s go-to practitioners in modern and contemporary piano composition performance. A 1948 concerto, immediately arresting, but roundly arrested and blanked by the powers-that-were since its 1952 BBC Proms world premiere by the London Philharmonic, conducted by someone called Trevor Harvey. It lay silenced for 70 years until March 2012. And now here receiving only its seventh outing in these 13 years since, but its second with the WSO under Carwithen-Alwyn champion and adherent, John Gibbons. Anthony Hewitt played it with them at Worthing in June 2014, two days before he and Gibbons presented it at Ulverston.

Mark Bebbington played it thrice, 2015-2016 – once in New York City, its first international appearance. But following Sunday’s WSO revival, Alexandra Dariescu will give it shortly in Bavaria, and then again next month with the BBC Symphony Orchestra and chief conductor Sakari Oramo, probably to be radio broadcast from the Barbican. Catch it.

Doreen Carwithen wrote prolifically for film, alongside her musical partner William Alwyn. We can easily guess, in the misogynistic and dictatorially academic music climate from the 1960s onwards, that Doreen garnered this living because women composers were automatically not considered for concert inclusion or broadcast, and composers’ names were safely in the small print of the rising film credits.

Hammond showed us this rigorous Concerto was music not for snowflakes. Yes, we were soothed in its middle, shaped by Julian Leaper’s recurring solo violin role over throbbing pulse. But in the fast, stabbing opening movement and decisively moving finale, it was all-action. In the first movement, Hammond’s piano role seemed untamed and cantankerous, providing frayed edges to the music as well as central disputation, unsubmitting and continually straining on a leash.

It was whipcrack, terse, choppy, clipped and biting music, fiercely and sinuously rhythmical, and Carwithen appeared keen to resume the fracas after the slow movement. But there was then more of a coming to terms, and an emerging agreement between the unwilling captive and her dictators. There you are. My attempted description has slid unwittingly towards an imagined internal musical scenario not a hundred slammed doors away from what we now know was working regimentally against the exposure of female-composed music.

I missed that Hewitt performance so this was my first hearing. A colleague heard the Hewitt but remembered nothing of it. We don’t know if this is great music or not. We cannot yet. Even great music as non-complex as some of the marvellous Beatles singles took several hearings before the penny dropped. Just don’t rule out this Carwithen Concerto reappearing at Worthing one day.

All-strings WSO concerts are their quiet ones, when the winds, brass and percussion are granted leave. For programming coherence and force, Gibbons made the link with Anton Arensky’s Variations on Tchaikovsky’s melody and Tchaikovsky’s own prime strings example– these were pleasing deeds by composer and conductor-programmer. The Arensky’s closing passage in homage to the recently departed Tchaikovsky, turned the page gently towards the second item on the programme.

Tchaikovsky’s own almost untaintedly joyful Serenade closed everything out with what the doctor ordered. The WSO strongly taut, and loudly so in the first movement, struck out straight across the floor in the Waltz, wistfully grave and almost self-examining in the third, and adding a leisurely contentment to the fourth. Gibbons so rarely lets anything get in the way of the actual music his composers request.

And so the day’s menu was entirely Russian on the outside and English inside. A Gibbons concert these days includes, let’s call it, a ‘Cushion Piece’. It’s often little-known but carefully chosen to slip easily down the throat of an audience that trusts its conductor. It’s the opposite to that old children’s party game, of blindfolded kids being wickedly tea-spooned all sorts of shock flavours requiring identification to win a prize.

The ‘Cushion Piece’ was Paul Carr’s Air for Strings. It’s from 2006, a recast section of a violin concerto discarded after its premiere in Brighton. Classic FM already like it. The Air itself is affectionately sad, and struck one as being something none of the other composers on the bill would have come up with. Carr keeps everything simple, logical, flexible and sincere, and its’ probably booked itself a future Worthing return appearance on a Remembrance Day.

Richard Amey

The remaining concert season

Saturday 22 March (7.30), Worthing Choral Society (Aedan Kerney) – St George’s Church, Worthing: ‘Lauridsen and Friends’. Morten Lauridsen, O Magnum Mysterium; Instrumental Solo 1; Ruth Watson Henderson; Make Me A World; Christopher Hussey, The Star; Sam Barton, Heaven; Instrumental Solo 2; Morten Lauridsen, Lux Aeterna. Programme including two instrumental solos performed by Natalie Meierdirk.

Sunday 23 March (3), Worthing Philharmonic (Grier), Assembly Hall: Richard Strauss, Suite from Der Rosenkavalier; Graham Fitkin, Recorder Concerto (Daniel Swani, recorders); Rachmaninov, Symphonic Dances.

Saturday 29 March (7.30), The Boundstone Chorus (Aedan Kerney) – St Michael’s Church, South Lancing: ‘A Season to Sing’: Kerney, ‘A Song of the Seasons’; Joanna Forbes L’Estrange, ‘A Season To Sing’, choral re-imagining of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons violin concertos, on their 300th anniversary.

Saturday 5 April (7.30) Worthing Philharmonic Strings with trumpets, timpani, harp, organ (Grier) with Brighton16 Chamber Choir (Matthew Jelf) – St George’s Church, Worthing. Vaughan Williams, Mass in G minor; Howells, Elegy for String Orchestra; Duruflé, Requiem.

Sunday 6 April (2.45), Worthing Symphony (Gibbons), Assembly Hall: Haydn, Symphony No 30 (Alleluia); Malcom Arnold, Guitar Concerto; Vivaldi, Mandolin Concerto (Craig Ogden); Mozart, Symphony No 41 (Jupiter).

Tickets for all WSO and WPO concerts from www.wtm.uk

8 May (2.45), Worthing Symphony (Gibbons), Assembly Hall: Mendelssohn, A Midsummer Night’s Dream Overture; Beethoven, Piano Concerto No 3 (Yi-Yang Chen); Delius, Fennimore & Gerda Intermezzo; Beethoven, Symphony No 8. www.wtm.uk

Sunday 25 May (2.45pm), ‘Voices’: Yi-Yang Chen’s solo piano International Interview Concert, St Symphorian’s Durrington Hill, Worthing. Beethoven’s ‘Waldstein’ Sonata, some solid Chopin, a Gershwin, a Chen, and some other pieces with inviting titles. Conversations with Guest Interviewer. Features – Ask A Question, Guess the Composer, Give It A Title. Info at www.facebook.com/TheInterviewConcerts

Tickets on sale from March at www.seetickets.com (or available on the door).

Saturday 7 June (7.30), Worthing Philharmonic (Grier), Assembly Hall: Beethoven, Egmont Overture; Tchaikovsky, Piano Concerto No 1 (Julian Chan); Schumann, Symphony No 2.