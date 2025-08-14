Rich diversity once again key to this year's Arundel Gallery Trail

Its 36th year sees Arundel Gallery Trail once again embracing a wide variety of artistic endeavour.

Artist and participant Andy Waite said: “In homes and studios, you can discover a plethora of diverse creativity to absorb and inspire you.”

The Trail runs concurrently with Arundel Festival of the Arts from August 16-25 and is open from 12-5 daily. www.arundelgallerytrail.co.uk

“Art has a singular way of connecting us to ourselves and to others, expressing what lies beyond words. It can move us, uplift us or make us reflective – and the artist’s ability to invoke these feelings is their unique gift to the world.

“There are many highlights on the Trail and we can’t include them, but we have to mention Roy Woodard whose charming budgie adorns our guide cover this year with its look to camera inviting you into the Trail. Equally at ease with both figurative and abstract painting, his work is on show at Venue No.1, The Victoria Institute, alongside the stunning charcoal drawings and tender sculpture of his partner Manny.

“The Vic is host to eight artists on three floors one of whom is a newcomer to the Trail – abstract sculptor and painter Cherie Lubbock who is dedicated to exploring the balance between intuition and materiality. Her practice is rooted in spontaneity, working intuitively and responding to found objects that inspire her and capturing the energy and joy of the creative process.

“Another new face to the Trail is sculptor Helen Solly at Venue No.17 on King Street, who manipulates sheet metal into beautiful flowing forms, creating a sense of movement from this resistant material. In the central Arundel garden where she is showing, are a range of copper, stainless-steel and powder-coated steel sculptures. The pieces on display are suitable for inside or outside. Helen also takes commissions as all of her sculptures are individually hand made.

“Elsewhere, it’s well worth visiting the three contrasting artists you will discover at venue No.15 on Mount Pleasant. Working in cloth and paint, Fenella Davies finds implications of the past are a recurring theme – the traces of people, their history, places, marks and the objects they leave behind while Liz Hammond’s work is rooted in her interest in people and objects of everyday life, how people relate to each other, or how objects do.”

She says: “Art isn’t separate from my life. It’s in the food I prepare and eat, the books I read, and how things are arranged in my house… they have all gradually become one.”

Completing the trio is ceramicist Derek Handley going by the handle of Del’s Pots.

“Which leads us into a something of a coincidence,” Andy adds: “Both of the town’s galleries are exhibiting ceramicists as their featured artists. Venue No.27, Arundel Contemporary, shows work by Katharina Klug who uses a strong red glaze formulate, inspired by a lacquered box, given to her family by a Japanese friend. The contrast between the brightly coloured interior and the dark matte exterior stuck in her mind, later translating it into porcelain.

“Meanwhile at Gallery57, Venue No.3, Miae Kim’s work seeks to explore and celebrate the intricate relationship between Eastern and Western aesthetics. Drawing deeply from her South Korean heritage and background in visual arts, she creates forms that seamlessly merge cultural traditions with contemporary design sensibilities, offering a dialogue between past and present.

“The Secret Artist Exhibition and Auction returns, in which bids can be placed silently, either online or in person at the auction exhibition at the Victoria Institute on Tarrant Street, throughout the Trail. This year, 44 artists are taking part, all with their unique offering on 30 x 30cm panels. See our guide or website for details.

“Our artists and makers are on hand to inform you about their work and the myriad ways they approach their practice, so feel free to engage with them and ask questions. The Trail is easy to navigate with most venues within the town centre. Pick up a free guide from all venues displaying the blue and yellow numbered flags or from many outlets in the town.”