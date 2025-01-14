Richard Hawtree kicks off spring Open Mic Poetry season in Chichester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Surrey-based poet Richard Hawtree is kicking off the spring Open Mic Poetry season in the Jubilee Hall at New Park Centre, Chichester at 7.30pm on Wednesday, January 29.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard currently lives in Farnham and will be reading from his recent volume entitled Your Memory Singing, published by Vole Books/Dempsey and Windle.

Richard Hawtree’s poems have appeared in literary magazines including The Stinging Fly, Banshee, The Blue Nib, The Honest Ulsterman, Poetry & All That Jazz, and SOUTH. His academic interests encompass medieval literature and creative writing. Most recently, he has read his poems at the Festive Jazz Café in the medieval Guildhall in Priory Park, Chichester, alongside actress Paula Tinker and Big House jazz band for the South Downs Poetry Festival as part of Chichester District Council’s Christmas festivities. His debut pamphlet The Night I Spoke Irish in Surrey was also published by Dempsey and Windle. Richard has been the judge for the Brian Dempsey Memorial Competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard said: “My new book was inspired by and is dedicated to the memory of my grandmother, Frances Mary Murray (1923-2023). Mary was born in Colchester but spent her early life in Cairo. Her rich memories sing throughout many of these poems.”

In the final poem in the book A Pair of Red Shoes, Richard refers to her recalling pyramids, desert storms and on one memorable occasion wearing her red shoes to dance with royalty in the person of the young Farouk.

Open Mic organiser Barry Smith said: “We’re delighted to welcome Richard Hawtree back to the New Park’s Open Mic Poetry to launch the 2025 season. Richard is a regular performer at South Downs Poetry Festival events including on one remarkable occasion as part of the CDC Culture Spark festival at Cowdray ruins in Midhurst just before a choir sang the Beatles’ Here Comes the Sun in a snowstorm! Richard, the poets and the choir carried on regardless. SDPF (www.sdpf.org.uk) has published a number of Richard’s poems in its annual magazine Poetry & All That Jazz including A Pair of Red Shoes.

“We have a fantastic programme in store in future months including Matthe Stewart, a vineyard manager in Portugal who also has a house in Chichester, Robert Hamberger from Brighton who has been nominated for the Polari Prize and Patrick Osada, whose new book deals with environmental issues. Local poets will get the chance to share their own poems in the open mic section of the evening. Our audiences are always very supportive so it’s a great platform for writers to read their own work. We welcome poems on any subject and in any style, comic or serious. There’s no stress or pressure so novices and experts can both feel at home. Just sign up on the door to read. Listeners are equally welcome.”

Open Mic Poetry, 7.30pm, Wednesday, January 29, Jubilee Hall, New Park Centre, Chichester.