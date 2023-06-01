Edit Account-Sign Out
Right Royal half-term runs at Sharnfold Farm runs until Sunday

Thre are four more days left at the 'Right Royal Half Term' at visitor attraction Sharnfold Farm, situated at Stone Cross between Eastbourne and Hailsham.
By Peter LindseyContributor
Published 1st Jun 2023, 08:59 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 09:00 BST
The fun has been running since May 27, and it's a great way to keep the kids entertained.

Attractions include a royally themed farm trail, and a Kings and Queens party in its Sussex Barn.

The farm trail is suitably themed with hidden golden crowns and Royal Guards for you to find as you wind your way around animal enclosures and onto the woodland walk.

There is an activities sheet to complete and you can win four tickets for the Sharnfold Teddy Bear’s picnic in July, including picnic lunch boxes.

It’s also party time as there is the chance to clap, stomp and shake our bodies to the rhythm of the music in the Sussex Barn. The parties include fun, music and games.

There is the chance too to see the newest members of the Sharnfold family on the farm. These include rabbits, donkeys and alpacas.

Go to beyonk.com/uk/b0hxbpjp/a-right-royal-half-term?portal=true&preview=true&fbclid=IwAR0OGJ9QR9uAxCnvQkeg5bdxQu-eDULz6PlEq4HeH9Iv_OWc1EKlPT80vaE

Related topics:Stone CrossEastbourneHailsham