Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
13 hours ago Midwives in England vote to accept government pay offer
14 hours ago EastEnders legend set to return to soap six years after exit
16 hours ago Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin has died at the age of 82
17 hours ago Black Mirror season 6 release date confirmed by Netflix
19 hours ago MP expelled from Conservative Party

Right Royal Occasion immersive cinema experience hosted in Eastbourne by East Sussex hearing charity

There’s only one thing better than a coronation… that’s three coronations!

By Mark DimmockContributor
Published 26th Apr 2023, 15:06 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 15:07 BST
Picture shows, East Sussex Hearing staff Mark Oulton & Amber Matheson getting ready for the Crowning Silence film premiere.Picture shows, East Sussex Hearing staff Mark Oulton & Amber Matheson getting ready for the Crowning Silence film premiere.
Picture shows, East Sussex Hearing staff Mark Oulton & Amber Matheson getting ready for the Crowning Silence film premiere.

Eastbourne residents will get the chance on Friday May 5 to have an immersive experience and watch highlights of the crowning of George V, George VI and Elizabeth II, replicating the experience of deaf people.

The Crowning Silence’ experience is part of a fun and informative event at local charity, East Sussex Hearings' “Ears to The King” week celebrating the coronation of King Charles III.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The film show takes place at the charity’s headquarters in Chantry House, 22 Upperton Road, Eastbourne, BN21 1BF between 10-12 noon.

Most Popular

The event is open to all and includes the opportunity to learn how to sign, using British Sign Language (BSL), God Save the King, and popcorn will be served.

Mark Oulton BSL tutor at East Sussex Hearing said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for people to come along meet our staff and volunteers, learn about hearing impairment, and get support for themselves and their loved ones.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Not forgetting to have a right royal knees up at the same time!”.

Please call 01323 722505 for further information.

Related topics:Charles IIIElizabeth II