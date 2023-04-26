Right Royal Occasion immersive cinema experience hosted in Eastbourne by East Sussex hearing charity

There’s only one thing better than a coronation… that’s three coronations!

Picture shows, East Sussex Hearing staff Mark Oulton & Amber Matheson getting ready for the Crowning Silence film premiere.

Eastbourne residents will get the chance on Friday May 5 to have an immersive experience and watch highlights of the crowning of George V, George VI and Elizabeth II, replicating the experience of deaf people.

The Crowning Silence’ experience is part of a fun and informative event at local charity, East Sussex Hearings' “Ears to The King” week celebrating the coronation of King Charles III.

The film show takes place at the charity’s headquarters in Chantry House, 22 Upperton Road, Eastbourne, BN21 1BF between 10-12 noon.

The event is open to all and includes the opportunity to learn how to sign, using British Sign Language (BSL), God Save the King, and popcorn will be served.

Mark Oulton BSL tutor at East Sussex Hearing said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for people to come along meet our staff and volunteers, learn about hearing impairment, and get support for themselves and their loved ones.

"Not forgetting to have a right royal knees up at the same time!”.