A man from Ringmer has appeared in court charged with drink driving.

Nicholas Hall, 44, a chef, of Craig Meadows, Ringmer, was arrested in Craig Meadows on December 7 and charged with driving with 110mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system – the legal limit is 35mcg.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on December 27, he was disqualified from driving for 23 months and sentenced to a 12-month community order.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.