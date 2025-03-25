Ringmer parish councillor speaks out on plans for devolution in Sussex

Lewes must be the base for any new Mayor of Sussex. That's the view of Ringmer Parish Councillor and planning vice chair John Kay of Rushey Green.

Mr Kay says: "Surely the key strategic priority for Lewes at the present time must be to ensure that the town becomes the base for the new Mayor of Sussex?

"Lewes is already the base for the County Police, and for the major part of the County Fire Service, which will also be the new Mayor's responsibility. It was the former county town for very good geographical reasons. However, there will not be room for the new mayor at Malling House, which is anyway too distant from public transport centres."

He goes on to note it is unlikely that the new Mayor will operate on a scale that would justify her or his occupation of County Hall. But

Cllr John Kay

Southover House he feels, immediately adjacent to what is the closest Sussex has to a county public transport hub, could be the key offer to secure this outcome, crucial for the town's future.

He states: "Committing Southover House to another, far more peripheral, purpose at the present time would be incredibly short-sighted. Maybe Charleston could be offered the Marine Workshops, which would never be considered a credible option for the new Mayor."

Cllr Kay's views follow the launch of the open consultation about Sussex and Brighton devolution which would involve establishing a combined county authority across East and West Sussex as well as Brighton and Hove. To date no details have been released about where the mayoralty would be based.

