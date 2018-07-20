Ringmer Primary pupils get green fingers

Green fingered pupils at Ringmer Primary and Nursery School have been given gardening tools and equipment from a building company.

CALA Homes has provided the school with a donation of a gardening kit to encourage more children to get outdoors this summer.

The school received spades, trowels, forks, leaf and soil rakes, and gloves.

Dave Evans, headteacher at Ringmer Primary and Nursery School said: “We are thrilled with this kind donation from CALA Homes which is a great way to get the children more involved in gardening.

“Children can learn new skills, have fun and develop self-confidence by spending time in the garden which is something we actively encourage.

“This new equipment will help get the children engaged with the school gardens as well as create a more attractive environment for everyone to enjoy.”

CALA homes has recently built houses in Ringmer.