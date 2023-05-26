Edit Account-Sign Out
Ringmer residents are invited to help develop a vision for the village

Ringmer Parish Council is holding an open session for all village residents at 6.30pm on Thursday June 15 to help develop a village vision and development plan. The meeting will be held at the Parish Council offices in Old School Close.
By Nick ChalonerContributor
Published 26th May 2023, 10:53 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 10:54 BST

“We want to help Ringmer villagers create a vision and plan for their village to take us all into the next decade, said Parish Chairman, Gordon Sims. “To give everyone the chance to have their say we are holding an open evening on June 15 from 6.30pm, when villagers will have the chance to meet the Parish Council and share their thoughts for the future of the community.”

Ringmer has suffered more than most villages in the area from unwanted property development, trucks and cars speeding through the village, anti-social behaviour, and a lack of amenities for residents.“With input from Ringmer villagers, the Parish Council can create a plan to help make a real difference and benefit residents, continued Gordon Sims. “We have plenty of ideas ourselves but it is important that villagers are also part of the process.”

Initial proposals include developing cycle paths, a skate park, improvements to public areas in the village and building a multi-purpose Community Hub, providing, and hosting a range of activities and services for villagers

