Ringmer Tractor Run brings rural life to town

Money raised was donated to the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance and the South East Division of the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Association. Although judges pronounced it was almost impossible to choose a winner from the competing tractors, finally they placed Ed Hilton (A R Peters) into first place, Colin Turner into second and Harrton Garton into third. A spokesman said: "It was the best we have ever done, with more tractors, more competitors and an amazing standard of decoration. Well done all. I am sure once the sums have been counted we'll find we've raised more than ever before. Thanks to everyone who turned out on a chilly night and gave us their support."