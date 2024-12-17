Ringmer Tractor Run brings rural life to town

By Susan King
Contributor
Published 17th Dec 2024, 12:36 BST
Updated 17th Dec 2024, 12:45 BST
The country went to town last Saturday, reminding citizens that although Lewes is a sophisticated retail and administrative centre, it is surrounded by productive farmland and dramatic countryside.

Sixty-eight tractors, decorated overall, met at Downsview Farm ,Ringmer from 4.l0pm on Saturday, ready for a 6.30 departure and tour of the county town. Hundreds of local people turned up to watch, sample Downsview's delicious ice cream, snacks and drinks before waving off their flotilla of farm machinery on its latest annual Ringmer Tractor Run.

Money raised was donated to the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance and the South East Division of the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Association. Although judges pronounced it was almost impossible to choose a winner from the competing tractors, finally they placed Ed Hilton (A R Peters) into first place, Colin Turner into second and Harrton Garton into third. A spokesman said: "It was the best we have ever done, with more tractors, more competitors and an amazing standard of decoration. Well done all. I am sure once the sums have been counted we'll find we've raised more than ever before. Thanks to everyone who turned out on a chilly night and gave us their support."

Susan King Senior Reporter Sussex Express Mobile 07976 800 195

