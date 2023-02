An RNLI crew is appealing for information to get in contact with visitors who were caught out by the incoming tide near Cuckmere Haven last year.

Newhaven RNLI said the group it would like to speak to was rescued on October 15, 2022.

An RNLI spokesperson added: “Was this you or someone you know? Yes[?] - please get in touch with us.

"Thankfully with help from [the] RNLI and HM Coastguard they were returned to a place of safety. We hope this finds you well. We're keen to hear from you, please DM Newhaven Lifeboat.”