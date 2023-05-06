Edit Account-Sign Out
RNLI Newhaven receive £300 donation from East Sussex production company

No name show productions raised £300 for the RNLI Newhaven at their last show and had the chance to donate it in person.

By Jonny RitchieContributor
Published 6th May 2023, 12:45 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 12:46 BST
No name show productions Jonny Ritchie and Phil Pearson donating to the RNLI Newhaven.No name show productions Jonny Ritchie and Phil Pearson donating to the RNLI Newhaven.
No name show productions, a small production company based in East Sussex are bringing top tier entertainment to the county. Their two previous shows: The magic show with no name and The variety show with no name, not only brought in performers from the county but also raised money for causes in the county. They’re intent on giving back to the community, not only entertainment but charity to those in need.

At their last show- ‘The variety show with no name’, they managed to raise £300 for the RNLI Newhaven branch. Upon donating they had the opportunity to talk with some of the volunteers at the station to talk what the money will go towards and find out a little more about the operation of the station.

They are bringing their third instalment of the same name, ‘ The variety show with no name’, back to Peacehaven at the meridian centre on July 28th.

For tickets: www.ticketsource.co.uk/nonamevariety

For the video of the donation: https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cr2qKCDoavx/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

