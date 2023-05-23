At about 7.25pm on Sunday (May 22) the crews were called when concerns were raised about the safety of two intoxicated males in the water between the two piers in Brighton. The crew arrived on scene to find the men out of the water and with friends.Brighton RNLI has stressed the need to check tide times and keep an eye on surroundings.The charity warned that it can be ‘a real shock’ to see how quickly the sea comes in and every year, and that the RNLI is called to rescue many people who are cut off by the tide.Brighton Lifeboat Operations Manager Roger Cohen MBE said: “We want to make sure everyone makes it home safe this summer.“Water temperatures still feel on the chilly side if you’re not acclimatised to sea-swimming and even at the height of summer, cold-water shock is still a real risk for those who’ve not planned to enter the sea.“Drinking alcohol can increase that risk so I’d strongly encourage people NOT to try to swim after a few beers.”Around one in eight coastal deaths in the UK involve alcohol, and it is a contributing factor in many more water-related incidents.