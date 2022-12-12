RNLI volunteers in Littlehampton sacrifice their Christmas sprouts to save others

Whether it’s a sailor in trouble or a dog cut off by the tide, RNLI volunteers at Littlehampton Lifeboat Station will be ready to spring into action this Christmas – even if it means sacrificing their traditional sprouts!

Lifeboat crews in Littlehampton have experienced Christmas shouts four years on the trot but say that no matter what the call is, it’s worth it for the rewarding feeling of seeing those in trouble at sea being safely returned to their loved ones.

Even in those times when the launch ends up being cancelled, the volunteers still drop everything at a moment’s notice and rush to the rescue.

Nick White, Lifeboat Operations Manager at RNLI Littlehampton Lifeboat Station, remembers one Christmas Day shout which put an end to his Christmas dinner: “My pager went off just as the sprouts reached cooking perfection. The call involved a small vessel that was drifting in the harbour.

Top from left to right, Warren Meaden, Harry Gregory, and Rob Devo. Bottom left to right, Jon Hickey, Nick White, Gary De Beer, and Adam Grummett

“I had to drop everything and run to the station for the crew assembly, expecting to launch the inshore lifeboat. When we arrived, the launch was cancelled following a report from the Coastguard that a line had been thrown to the casualty vessel which was pulled to safety.

“Thankfully, everyone was well, and they were able to celebrate Christmas Day. Unfortunately, the sprouts were ruined!”

But most of the time, the lifeboat does launch, and it’s with dedication and courage that the RNLI lifesavers respond to the call without knowing what to expect.

On December 27, 2020, the volunteer crew of Littlehampton RNLI rescued a cockapoo who had become stuck on the western shingle bank close to the entrance of the harbour. Cut off by the tide, the dog was unable to get back to the shore. The crew launched the station’s D class, Ray of Hope, at 3.02pm and four minutes later, they successfully rescued the pet who was reunited with its worried owner.

On December 29, 2018 at 23.17pm, they were there when the emergency services responded to a person in distress who in the end got back home safely for New Year’s Eve.

And on December 24, 2017, at 9.01am, the lifeboat crews in Littlehampton responded to a call involving a windsurfing board stranded at sea, after its owner was unable to return it to land. The lifeboat crew was soon making its way across the waves and brought the board ashore.

These rescues would not be possible without donations from the RNLI’s generous supporters, helping to fund the essential kit, training and equipment needed by lifeboat crews all year round.

The RNLI is launching its Christmas appeal, as the charity asks for help to continue its lifesaving work at sea.

