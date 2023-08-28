BREAKING
Road closed after vehicle catches fire near Sussex beauty spot

A road near Ashdown Forest will be closed for ‘some considerable time’ after a vehicle caught fire this afternoon (Monday, August 28).
By Sam Morton
Published 28th Aug 2023, 16:16 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 16:29 BST

Firefighters from both East Sussex and West Sussex are using firefighting foam to extinguish a tractor fire on the A22.

“The A22, Forest Row will remain closed for some considerable time,” a West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service statement read.

"Please avoid the area.”

Firefighters from both East Sussex and West Sussex are using firefighting foam to extinguish a tractor fire on the A22. Photo: West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service
According to AA Traffic sources, A22 Lewes Road is closed both ways from Ashdown Place to Hindleap Lane (Wych Cross).

This comes after a ‘trailer of hay’ caught fire, the AA reported.

The incident is reportedly affecting traffic travelling between Maresfield and East Grinstead.

Related topics:SussexWest Sussex