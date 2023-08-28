Road closed after vehicle catches fire near Sussex beauty spot
A road near Ashdown Forest will be closed for ‘some considerable time’ after a vehicle caught fire this afternoon (Monday, August 28).
Firefighters from both East Sussex and West Sussex are using firefighting foam to extinguish a tractor fire on the A22.
“The A22, Forest Row will remain closed for some considerable time,” a West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service statement read.
"Please avoid the area.”
According to AA Traffic sources, A22 Lewes Road is closed both ways from Ashdown Place to Hindleap Lane (Wych Cross).
This comes after a ‘trailer of hay’ caught fire, the AA reported.
The incident is reportedly affecting traffic travelling between Maresfield and East Grinstead.
