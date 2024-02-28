Road closed as truck on fire put out in Hove near A27 due to crash
A truck has been seen on ‘fully alight’ on a grass bank in Hove. There was another vehicle that looked to be part of the crash as well, which was stopped in the middle of the King George VI Avenue turn-off into Goldstone Crescent.
A spokesperson for the East Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “We got the notification at six minutes past three, one van and one heavy goods vehicle crashed, no people were trapped.
"The Fire and Rescue Service used a hose reel jet and used breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera. We used environmental packs to clear up some diesel that spilt. Police and the ambulance service were also in attendance, the fire had been put out now by at least 3.45 pm.”
A spokesperson for Sussex police has commented, saying: “We are currently responding to a two-vehicle collision in King George VI Avenue in Hove. The road is closed between the Nevill Road junction and Devil’s Dyke Interchange roundabout. Please avoid the area where possible.”