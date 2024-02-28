Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A truck has been seen on ‘fully alight’ on a grass bank in Hove. There was another vehicle that looked to be part of the crash as well, which was stopped in the middle of the King George VI Avenue turn-off into Goldstone Crescent.

A spokesperson for the East Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “We got the notification at six minutes past three, one van and one heavy goods vehicle crashed, no people were trapped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The Fire and Rescue Service used a hose reel jet and used breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera. We used environmental packs to clear up some diesel that spilt. Police and the ambulance service were also in attendance, the fire had been put out now by at least 3.45 pm.”

Truck on fire in Hove.