Sussex Police said officers are dealing with an incident on Alfriston Road, along with the fire and rescue service.

“Smoke is causing visibility issues, therefore the Alfriston road has been closed,” a police spokesperson said.

“The closure is between the Drusillas Roundabout and Seaford. We apologise for any delays caused.”

Police officers are assisting firefighters at the scene of the incident at Alfriston

Accordng to traffic reports, a fire broke out in a nearby barn.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 4.07am to attend a fire in the open on a farm on Whiteway, Alfriston.

“Crews from Eastbourne and Seaford are in attendance.

“A large haystack is on fire and crews are still on scene to ensure a controlled burning takes place.”

This is causing heavy traffic on the A259 at Exceatm, whilst slow traffic has been reported both ways between Hillside Avenue and Weavers Lane.