A road has been closed after a collision and car fire near Battle, according to the AA.

The AA said the incident, which happened on the A21 between the A28 Westfield Lane and Marley Lane, was first reported to them just before 6pm on Tuesday, November 15.

The road has been closed and there is queuing traffic in both directions because of the two-vehicle collision and car fire, according to the AA.

An AA spokesperson explained that the road has been closed since around 6.30pm.

Traffic news

