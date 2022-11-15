Edit Account-Sign Out
Road closed following collision and car fire near Battle

A road has been closed after a collision and car fire near Battle, according to the AA.

By Jacob Panons
3 minutes ago

The AA said the incident, which happened on the A21 between the A28 Westfield Lane and Marley Lane, was first reported to them just before 6pm on Tuesday, November 15.

The road has been closed and there is queuing traffic in both directions because of the two-vehicle collision and car fire, according to the AA.

An AA spokesperson explained that the road has been closed since around 6.30pm.

Sussex Police and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for more information.

Sussex Police