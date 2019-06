A road is closed this evening (Monday, June 17) following a serious accident.

According to the AA, the A259 in Brighton Road is shut in both directions between Newfield Road and Valley Road due to a car and a motorcycle colliding with each other.

Emergency services are currently at the scene and the road is expected to be closed for some time.

The AA said the collision is affecting traffic travelling between Peacehaven and Newhaven.

A detour is in operation.