A major collision has been reported in Crawley this afternoon (Tuesday, December 19).

According to AA Traffic News, a car has collided with a tree on A2011 Crawley Avenue. The road is reportedly closed eastbound at B2036 Balcombe Road.

The traffic report read: “Exit ramp closed due to serious crash, one car involved on A2011 Crawley Avenue Eastbound at B2036 Balcombe Road.

"Congestion to traffic going past the exit, towards the M23 J10 roundabout. After a car hit a tree. Traffic is coping well.”

According to reports on social media, there has been a huge emergency response to the incident.