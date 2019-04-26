Road in Uckfield closed following collision

A road in Uckfield has been closed both ways following a collision.

The A22 is closed both ways between Copwood roundabout and the Maresfield services roundabout, according to Sussex Roads Police.

At 5.05pm today, police tweeted: “A22 Uckfield remains closed for the time being while vehicles are recovered.”

