AA Traffic News said there is heavy traffic due to the crash with both directions of the Steyning By Pass affected from Horsham Road to Clays Hill.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “We were called at 5.57pm to a road traffic collision involving three vehicles underneath the bridge at Kings Barn Lane on the A283 Steyning bypass.

“A crew from Worthing, a crew from Partridge Green, and the Worthing rescue tender were on scene.

There have been reports of a collision on the A283 near Bramber

“Two people were extracted from the vehicles and were handed over to the care of SECAmb.

“Police were also in attendance and we received the stop call at 6.59pm.”

Sussex Police have been approached for a comment as well.

This story will be updated as more information comes in.