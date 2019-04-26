Road reopened in Uckfield following ‘serious’ collision

A road in Uckfield has now been reopened following a ‘serious’ collision.

The A22 was closed both ways between Copwood roundabout and the Maresfield services roundabout, Sussex Roads Police confirmed.

Two cars were involved in a ‘serious’ collision, according to traffic reports.

At 5.05pm today, police tweeted: “A22 Uckfield remains closed for the time being while vehicles are recovered.”

At just before 6pm, police confirmed the road was about to be reopened to motorists.

“Thanks for your patience,” tweeted the Sussex Roads Police spokesman.

Travel news

