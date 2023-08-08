BREAKING
Road safety consultation is welcomed by Andrew Griffith MP

Arundel & South Downs MP, Andrew Griffith, has welcomed the launch of a Government consultation on driver licensing for people with medical conditions.
By Michelle TaylorContributor
Published 8th Aug 2023, 10:13 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 10:14 BST

The announcement of a consultation by the Roads Minister comes just weeks after the local MP introduced his constituents, Lucy Wyles and Anne Rance, in a meeting in Westminster to highlight their campaign for a change in the law to make it mandatory for health professionals to inform the DVLA of a patient’s notifiable medical conditions.

Anne and Lucy were involved in a head on collision on a Sussex road last year when an elderly driver with dementia was driving the wrong way on dual carriageway. Anne and Lucy suffered life changing injuries from the crash.

The Government consultation is seeking a wide range of views and experiences around reporting medical conditions and treatments to the DVLA which affect an individual’s ability to safely control a car. It will run until 22 October and is seeking views from affected individuals and represents an early-request to help formulate proposals which could support future changes to the way medical conditions are reported to the DVLA.

Commenting on the news, Andrew Griffith MP said: “I am pleased that after our meeting, the Government has launched this consultation to hear the views of people affected by this crucial issue in a bid to make our roads safer.

Hearing Anne and Lucy’s story of their experience made it clear that this is an issue which can have a long-lasting impact on families who are victims of individuals to fail to report their conditions properly. I will certainly be responding on my constituent’s behalf.”

